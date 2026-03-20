Pec, LA Galaxy Soundly Defeat Mount Pleasant 3-0

The Los Angeles Galaxy is heading to the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals, powered by a Gabriel Pec brace.

The Galaxy soundly beat the Caribbean Champions Mount Pleasant FA 3-0 in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture on Thursday, March 19th, at Kingston’s National Stadium, and it was Pec who starred for LA again.

The Brazilian stepped up by scoring in the 61st and 87th minutes to pad the result and improve the Galaxy’s standing at the top of the Champions Cup table. His latest performance continues his good form in the continental competition, where he has five goals.

Pec was also pivotal in the first leg in Los Angeles, where the Jamaican side made the Galaxy suffer for the win, despite the eventual 3-0 result and Pec hat trick. In that one, Pec scored early, but Mount Pleasant made LA work for the second and third goals, which came in the 89th minute and second-half injury time.

But with João Klauss misfiring on the day, it fell to Pec to step up, and the young DP did, eventually scoring the goals that would set up a kind second leg. Thanks to his efforts, the Galaxy will now face off against Liga MX side Toluca in the tournament quarterfinals.

Pec’s form has been a bit different in MLS play, however.

Although he has two assists, the winger has no goals, and worse yet, got himself sent off in the Galaxy’s 4-1 away loss to Colorado in Matchweek 3. In that match, Pec helped lead a fightback to tie the match at one goal apiece, but just minutes later, he would barrel into a late challenge that left his team shorthanded when they had momentum.

Pec responded by scoring his first leg hat trick, but his red card cost the Galaxy in their previous match as well, with both LA’s DP wingers being absent; Joseph Painstil through injury, and Pec through suspension.

The Galaxy lacked creativity and a cohesive attacking plan in the match, with someone of Pec’s quality sorely needed to relieve the Galaxy’s woes on offense.

Erik Thommy, one of LA’s recent recruits, has already noticed the importance of having both in the lineup.

“Obviously, we’re missing Joe and Gabby, great players, individual good players, who can create something, especially on the wing,” Thommy shared with the Sporting Tribune after the Galaxy’s 2-1 home loss to SKC.

LA Galaxy forward João Klauss (99) celebrates after scoring a goal during an MLS game between LA Galaxy and Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

With Painstil out, the offensive load falls to Pec and his compatriot Klauss. How the two perform individually and how they continue to develop their relationship will largely dictate the success of the Galactic attack going forward.

“Gabe is continuing to grow and find those ways to slip in and play off of a striker,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney said of Pec and Klauss.

“We haven’t always had the striker that you could play off of in that type of way that that João does it, and so, I think it gives us something a little different and gives Gabe a different piece to work with.”

With Klauss already off and running in the goals department, now it falls to Pec to get going and give the Galaxy a new offensive threat.

And the winger is already focused on his next target, Portland, on Sunday, this weekend away as the Galaxy return to MLS action.

“Now to rest so we can play the next match,” Pec said at the conclusion of his man-of-the-match press conference.