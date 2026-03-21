San Diego FC has no time to dwell; focus turns to Real Salt Lake

SAN DIEGO — San Diego FC doesn’t have time to dwell on its exit from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The club’s first run in the tournament ended in a humbling fashion against Deportivo Toluca F.C., the back-to-back Liga MX champions.

San Diego stunned Toluca in the first leg of the Round of 16, earning a gritty 3-2 win at Snapdragon Stadium. That result came despite going down a man early and conceding a penalty. The return leg, however, told a different story.

At Estadio Nemesio Díez, the combination of altitude, experience, and physicality proved too much for the newest MLS expansion club. Toluca pulled away to secure a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Head coach Mikey Varas told the media at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center on Friday that his team is determined to deliver a “bounce-back performance,” and that his squad will be at full strength, with no players resting and no new injuries to report.

“The most important thing is that the team went for it,” Varas said about the tournament. “We were really brave to go for it. We left everything on the field. We’ve got a great fighting spirit about us—a no excuse mentality, in terms of having a short preparation and a shorter break and still making a good run.”

What did SDFC coach Mikey Varas learn from his team in the Concacaf Champions Cup?@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/dXOQUlewxh — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 20, 2026

The Sporting Tribune asked forward Marcus Ingvartsen about the team’s feelings after their Champions Cup elimination, and he said the group wanted to “do something special.” He went on to say that it was a tough game, but the team has been playing well and sees room for improvement.

SDFC now turns its attention back to MLS play, closing out a demanding stretch of five matches in 15 days. Next up is a home match against Real Salt Lake on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium, just before the March international break.

March 20, 2026: San Diego FC forward Marcus Ingvartsen at training ahead of their Western Conference clash against Real Salt Lake.

Salt Lake is off to a promising start, winning three straight against Seattle Sounders FC (2-1), Atlanta United (3-2), and, most recently, Austin FC (2-1). They lost their season opener to the Vancouver Whitecaps. It should be a good Western Conference clash.

The Utah team has five different goal scorers. Aiden Hezarkhani, an 18-year-old forward, leads the way with two goals. Diego Luna, a two-time All-Star, returned to action this past weekend after missing the first three games. New designated player Morgan Guilavogui has contributed an assist but is still looking for his first MLS goal.

Varas had high praise for the opposing team, saying they are a very good, well-coached team with young players. They’re a team that plays with high-press, their three center-backs are aggressive, and they use the goalkeeper very effectively.

“It’s going to take our absolute best this weekend,” he said.

SDFC HC Mikey Varas on Real Salt Lake:@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/EpjZkQO6KE — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 20, 2026

Meanwhile, San Diego is one of the five unbeaten teams heading into MLS Matchday 5. In their last league match, they dropped two points in the final moments, conceding a goal to FC Dallas five minutes into added time. SDFC has a +8 goal differential through four games.

San Diego has protected its home pitch in 2026. Across all competitions at Snapdragon Stadium, they have scored 14 goals and allowed just three.

Ingvartsen and Manu Duah will return to the lineup this weekend after serving their red card suspension on Wednesday. In Dallas, Pablo Sisniega started at the goalkeeper position, but we’ll likely see 19-year-old Duran Ferree back in the net.

March 20, 2026: San Diego FC goalkeepers Pablo Sisniega, Duran Ferree, and CJ dos Santos.

Ferree allowed four goals against Toluca and made a crucial mistake on the first goal, but the loss was not entirely his fault. The Liga MX team had 27 shots, with 12 of them on target, and the young keeper made nine saves under constant pressure.

Varas was pleased with Ferree’s performance, viewing it as an excellent learning experience in dealing with high pressure. “Overall, the guy made some incredible saves and was really brave in that match,” he said. “It was a great stepping stone for him.”

Duran Ferree was tested early and often against Toluca. Mikey Varas was pleased with his performance despite Ferree’s mistake on the first goal versus a high press. A learning lesson for the 19-year-old GK.@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/NVoN84lGwc — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 20, 2026

The upcoming international break comes at a good time for San Diego, offering a chance to reset after a packed schedule. Six players are heading to their national teams: Anders Dreyer (Denmark), Anisse Saidi (Tunisia), Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Onni Valakari (Finland), David Vazquez (United States U-20), and Luca Bombino (United States U-20).

After the break, they will return to action on April 4 in San Jose.