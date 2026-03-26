Dudinha and Lia Godfrey deliver again to lift San Diego Wave past Portland Thorns

SAN DIEGO — Dudinha and Lia Godfrey deliver again in San Diego’s 3-1 victory over Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Both forwards had scored in their first road game of the season this past weekend.

The Wave has won back-to-back games, showcasing its potential. Dudinha scored two minutes into the match, but Portland quickly equalized. Godfrey’s goal in the 27th minute turned out to be the game-winner.

“It was our best attacking game with our style of play so far in the season,” Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said postgame. “We were better connected over the whole pitch and continued to create chances.”

Tonight was a 2025 NWSL quarter-final rematch. San Diego and Portland were scoreless in regulation. Reilyn Turner scored the game-winning goal in extra time. That was the Thorns’ lone win over the Wave all-time.

San Diego picked up its first win of the season in Utah against the Royals on Sunday. After not scoring in their season opener, Dudinha put the ball inside the net in the 18th minute after Ludmila’s high pressure forced a bad pass that led to a goal-scoring opportunity. Utah equalized in the 67th minute, but rookie midfielder Lia Godfrey scored to secure the Wave’s three points.

Portland defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0, then took down Seattle Reign FC 2-0 while shorthanded—a perfect start to 2026. Forward Pietra Tordin has contributed to all three Thorns’ goals (one goal and two assists). Midfielder Cassandra Bogere and defender Reyna Reyes were not available for Utah due to red cards.

Just two minutes into the match, Dudinha scored a goal. Gia Corley advanced into the attacking third with the ball and passed it to the Brazilian forward on the left wing. Dudinha then cut to the right to evade two defenders, and her shot found the bottom right corner of the net. This was the third-fastest goal in Wave history.

This marked back-to-back games in which she scored, bringing her NWSL career goals to seven. The 20-year-old continues to deliver for the Wave.

“It was a typical Dudihna goal,” Eidevall said.

Gia Corley threads it through and Dudinha buries her second goal in two games just two minutes in 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ijFp2adDAW — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 26, 2026

Tordin has been on fire at the start of 2026, leveling the game six minutes after the opening goal. She stole the ball from Kristen McNabb and sprinted through the Wave’s backline. Although her initial shot from the top of the box hit the right post, she retrieved the ball and scored. Her breakout season continues.

After her game-winning goal, Godfrey got a well-deserved first NWSL start over Gabi Portilho—and Eidevall’s decision paid off in the 27th minute. Portland denied two San Diego shot attempts, but the Wave’s third time was the charm. Dudinha collected the ball on the left side and passed it to an open Godfrey, who quickly fired a left-footed shot, putting them in the lead.

“It means a lot, and I’m happy we were able to get the win today on top of the win from Sunday,” Godfrey said when asked about getting her first start.

Godfrey had a very successful career at the University of Virginia, scoring 28 goals and 33 assists in 107 collegiate appearances. She has demonstrated her goal-scoring ability early in her professional career.

“It’s been a really good transition from college to the pros here in San Diego,” Godfrey said. “Credit to the staff, players and the team—they’ve made it so seamless for me in terms of the competitive and welcoming environment that we have here in San Diego.”

The Thorns thought it was saved but rookie Lia Godfrey sweeps it home for goals in back-to-back games 🧹 pic.twitter.com/PP0N03XyHy — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 26, 2026

At halftime, the home team appeared more comfortable, as they controlled most of the possession. The defense performed well, despite a lapse that allowed Portland to score.

Eidevall brought in fresh attacking legs in the 77th minute to provide another spark to the offense, subbing on Melanie Barcenas and Portilho. Just moments after entering the pitch, Barcenas, an 18-year-old fan favorite, scored San Diego’s third goal.

“That’s one of the biggest traps that you can do in this game is to defend the lead too early,” Eidevall said when asked about subbing on attackers with a lead. “I think the best defense is to score the third goal.”

Barcenas was asked what her coach told her when subbing on with a 2-1 lead, and she said they wanted to keep pushing the attack to secure the win. Eidevall’s vision was accomplished.

The Wave build-up began at midfield, and Kenza Dali completed an excellent through ball to Barcenas. Morgan Messner blocked her initial shot attempt, but Barcenas quickly regained possession and found the back of the net.

Dali continues to be one of the main distributors in the middle. She completed 66 passes along with the assist against Portland.

Kenza Dali with the through ball to Melanie Barcenas for her first goal of 2026 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FUNJejqSKj — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 26, 2026

Ludmila was one of the biggest acquisitions the Wave made this offseason. She is still searching for her first goal and assist, but keeps knocking on the door. The Brazilian striker had six shot attempts on Wednesday.

Kimmi Ascanio got her first start of the season, joining Dali and Gia Corley in the midfield. The unit played well.

Leah Freeman got another start in goal with DiDi Haračić (knee) sidelined with an injury. She posted another strong performance with three saves and faced 16 shot attempts.

The Sporting Tribune asked Eidevall postgame about Freeman’s performance, and he said she had another solid game, makes good decisions in the buildup, and provides a lot of variance with her long kick.

The coach was asked how Freeman’s strong play influences his decision-making regarding starting goalkeepers. He stated that it changes nothing, and the process applies to every position when choosing a starting XI.

San Diego will be back at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, March 28, to face the Chicago Stars FC, who have one win and two losses.