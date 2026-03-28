San Diego Wave FC brings Catarina Macario home in record-breaking signing

SAN DIEGO – Catarina Macario’s long-awaited homecoming has arrived. At 12 years old, she left Brazil without knowing English to pursue her soccer dream in San Diego. Now, the U.S. Women’s National Team star returns to headline the San Diego Wave FC attack.

“There’s no place like home,” Macario said at the introductory press conference as she reflected on her return to the city, mentioning she always wished that there would be a professional soccer club in San Diego. “When the opportunity came about, it just made sense, and it felt like the right time.”

Macario, the former Chelsea FC Women forward, and the Wave have officially reached a record-breaking transfer agreement, securing one of the richest contracts in women’s soccer history. This deal was facilitated by the league’s new High Impact Player Rule, which permits teams to invest additional funds to acquire and retain top players.

ESPN reported that the deal is worth $8 million over five years and will keep her in San Diego through the 2030 NWSL season. This aggressive splash move by the Wave adds a dynamic and proven goal-scorer to their lineup, marking a statement signing for a team that has just started its fifth campaign.

A new star has arrived in San Diego ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/j2wpKrnb1W — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 27, 2026

Wave Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton said in a statement that the club is thrilled to bring Cat back to Southern California. She described Macario as a “world-class player” who has consistently performed against top competition throughout her career.

“She is an intelligent, technical and creative attacker with exceptional vision and composure in the final third,” Ashton said about the newest addition. “Her ability to unlock defenses and influence matches in multiple ways will further strengthen an already strong foundation as we continue building toward Championship success. This signing reflects the ambition of our Club and having a player of her caliber return to her hometown and represent San Diego makes this signing even more meaningful for our organization.”

Macario played for the San Diego Surf Soccer Club from 2012 to 2017. The Wave’s current facility in Del Mar is located next to the fields where she played youth soccer. When visiting the facility, she caught sight of the same fields she once trained on and remembered the horses they had. “It’s changed a little bit, and it’s gotten a little bit more boujee,” she said, laughing.

At Torrey Pines High School, Macario set a new record for the most goals scored in a single season, netting 34 goals in just 23 appearances. The Brazilian then excelled at Stanford University as well: two-time MAC Hermann Trophy winner, two-time NCAA Champion, three-time Pac-12 Champion, and three-time ESPNW Player of the Year—just to name a few. Macario had 132 goal contributions (77 goals and 55 assists) in 88 appearances at the university.

Catarina Macario on joining San Diego Wave:@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/b6edlA3exE — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 27, 2026

“I would have never imagined that a 12-year-old Cat not knowing how to speak English would one day come back and get to represent her home team,” Macario said, reflecting on her journey. “That’s very special, and something that I’m very proud of.”

Macario forwent her senior season and made her professional debut with OL Lyon in January 2021. In two seasons, she helped Lyon win multiple titles, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League and two Ligue 1 championships. In 2023, she transferred to Chelsea.

Her time in London was unfortunately injury-riddled, and she leaves her former club with 15 goals in 59 appearances while helping secure back-to-back Women’s Super League titles. She has not played a game since mid-December.

“Maybe the skies (in Chelsea) were a little bit too gray for me,” Macario jokingly said when asked about her recent injuries. “With the sunshine, I think it’ll help heal me a little bit quicker.”

She expressed that her injuries over the past two to three years have been unfortunate and hopes the Wave’s medical team can help her return to good health. Macario also mentioned that being close to friends and family will be beneficial.

Due to uncertainty about her current health, Macario’s timeline for her Wave debut remains undetermined.

“Maybe the skies (in Chelsea) were a little bit too gray for me,” new San Diego Wave forward Catarina Macario jokingly said when asked about her recent injuries. “With the sunshine, I think it’ll help heal me a little bit quicker.”@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/vyovxsdTXU — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 27, 2026

Last year, Macario was outstanding for her country, scoring eight goals in 10 matches. Since making her USWNT debut in 2021, she has appeared in 29 matches.

“This is a monumental signing, one that reflects not only our ambition on the field, but the unwavering commitment of our ownership group to invest in excellence and build a championship-caliber organization," Ashton said.

This isn’t the first time San Diego has made a big-time swing to acquire a USWNT star. The club made headlines when signing Alex Morgan from Orlando in late 2021, a move that delivered an immediate and lasting impact. Catarina looks to follow suit.

Catarina Macario will wear No. 20 for the Wave@SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/sQ0BYaqq8d — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) March 27, 2026

Macario joins a frontline featuring three Brazilian players: Ludmila, Dudinha, and Gabi Portilho. She mentioned that she is familiar with many of the players on the roster and has played alongside some of them. This familiarity should translate quickly on the pitch, and her creative flair will further elevate the Wave’s attacking third.

This monumental move would not have been possible without the High Impact Player Rule, according to Ashton. The Sporting Director said that this rule arrived at a perfect time.

San Diego will introduce its newest signing tomorrow, March 28, at Snapdragon Stadium, when they host Chicago Stars FC at 5:45 PM. The Wave is coming off back-to-back wins this week.

“This city has played such an important role in my journey, and the opportunity to come back and represent it means a lot to me,” Macario said in a statement. “From my first conversations with the Club, I felt the ambition and the vision for what we can accomplish together, including bringing trophies to this city. I’m grateful for the belief they’ve shown in me, and I can’t wait to get started and give everything for this team and my community.”