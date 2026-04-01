Reality, Not Panic: What the USMNT Showed In Belgium and Portugal Friendlies

There are scorelines that clarify everything, and there are scorelines that blur the picture until only the emotional reaction remains. The United States men’s national team losing 5–2 to Belgium and 2–0 to Portugal belongs somewhere in between.

The numbers were ugly. The defense was uneven. The questions, rather than shrinking, multiplied. And yet to treat this March window as a referendum on the United States’ World Cup fate would be to misunderstand what Mauricio Pochettino was using these games for in the first place. He was not staging a dress rehearsal. He was collecting evidence.

That does not make the losses meaningless. If anything, it makes them more revealing. Pochettino, notably, resisted the easy narrative of collapse. “When you watch the game again and see the data, we were much better than the result says,” he said after their lopsided defeat by Belgium. “The punishment was massive.”

It is a subtle but important distinction. The scoreline told one story. The performance—fragmented, imperfect, but at times promising—told another.

Belgium and Portugal were not just stronger opponents. They were stress tests. They forced the U.S. into the kind of uncomfortable spaces the World Cup will inevitably demand: moments where technical sharpness must survive pressure, where defensive shape cannot dissolve at the first sign of quality, where the difference between “competitive” and “convincing” becomes impossible to hide.

Against Portugal, Pochettino himself described the match as one about learning, saying the U.S. showed intensity and capacity but failed to manage the small details. That is a diplomatic way of saying the foundation was there in patches, but the elite-level execution was not.

“When you fall down and get back up, that shows our character." Tim Weah comments on the mindset following Saturday’s match against Belgium. ️ pic.twitter.com/t0bnzQfgzl — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) March 29, 2026

That, more than anything, is the story of this camp.

The first thing to remember is that this was not the final World Cup team. It was not even close to the final shape of the attacking picture. Injuries mattered. Absences mattered. Sergiño Dest, when fully fit, remains one of the few American players capable of altering the rhythm of a match from wide areas—both defensively and in progression. His return, like that of Tyler Adams, is less about adding talent and more about restoring balance.

Haji Wright, one of the more useful American forwards when the match calls for physical presence and penalty-box directness, was out with a groin injury. The U.S. can survive without stars for stretches; what it still struggles to survive without is structure.

That structural fragility is what Belgium exposed most brutally and Portugal confirmed more elegantly. Belgium’s 5–2 victory was the messier of the two matches, but Portugal’s 2–0 win may have been more sobering because it was so controlled. The U.S. was not annihilated. It was simply handled. Portugal let the game breathe, picked its moments, punished poor details, and spent much of the second half looking like a side from a higher technical tier. The U.S. has now lost eight straight matches against European opponents and has been outscored 22–6 in that run. That is not one bad night. That is a pattern.

The defensive concerns are the easiest to identify and the hardest to solve quickly. Against Portugal, the opening goal followed a turnover and a familiar failure to close down danger at the top of the box. The second came from a corner, with João Félix given too much time to settle and strike. Against better teams, the U.S. still too often looks like a side reacting to the game rather than dictating its defensive terms. The line gets stretched. The midfield screen gets bypassed. The box, at the worst moments, becomes a place of delayed decisions. These are not glamorous problems, but they are the ones that decide tournaments.

Pochettino did not frame the issue as purely tactical. He framed it as something closer to identity. “We need to be more aggressive, more intense, to try to recover the ball as soon as possible,” he said. “We gave too much time to Belgium to build. It was too easy to go from their box to our box.”

That distinction matters. This is not just about positioning or spacing or being more lax during friendlies. It is about habit. “If you are not aggressive today, you are not going to be aggressive in the World Cup,” he added. “You cannot switch it on. You need to create the habit.”

In other words, what looked like lapses were not isolated moments. They were reflections of something deeper—something still being built. The reality is that winning is a state of being that is to be embodied at all times, not just when outside circumstances require it.

The goalkeeping situation does not help. Matt Turner’s reappearance was always going to be judged through the lens of memory rather than mercy: what he once was for the U.S., what he no longer consistently appears to be. Matt Freese offered bright moments, but no one left this window feeling that the United States has settled on an inevitable No. 1.

GKs in ATL pic.twitter.com/ALOBgpf3T6 — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) March 31, 2026

Türkiye, notably, has a similar question in goal, but for the U.S., that uncertainty feels sharper because so much else remains unsettled around it. In a major tournament, uncertainty tends to spread.

Midfield is where the deeper discomfort lives. Pochettino has spent months trying to understand what combination gives him the right blend of control, aggression, and reliability, and March did not settle the issue. Weston McKennie remains invaluable because he can begin a phase like a midfielder and finish it like a fullback or striker, but versatility is not the same thing as collective balance. Without Adams, the U.S. lacked a natural organizer in front of the back line. Johnny Cardoso, Aidan Morris, Tanner Tessmann, Sebastian Berhalter, and others are useful players. The problem is not the talent pool. The problem is that the U.S. still feels as though it is trying combinations rather than trusting one.

And then there is Christian Pulisic, who remains both the face of the program and the easiest symbol to misread. Pulisic is not what American marketing language has often wanted him to be. He is not a chest-thumping captain in the traditional sense, even if he can wear the emotional burden of being the team’s most recognizable name. He is not the organizing voice who calms the storm around him. What he is, still, is a high-level attacking player whose best qualities depend on a functioning structure around him. Portugal offered a clear, if uncomfortable, example. Pulisic had chances. He was more central. He was visibly frustrated. But asking him to rescue the shape of the team as well as provide its decisive end product is to ask for two different players in one body. He is not that player, and that is okay. The U.S. needs him to be excellent, not mythical.

Pressure is a privilege. pic.twitter.com/IYux5rIeRf — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) March 27, 2026

Which brings the conversation to leadership—not the symbolic version, but the functional one. Pochettino’s definition is strikingly unromantic. “Leadership is not something you can buy in the supermarket,” he said. “It’s about character, your capacity, your human profile… and your actions.”

He dismissed the idea that leadership is tied to goals or moments. “It’s not to score three goals or save three penalties. It’s to create cohesion… to give the group the tools to find the right dynamic.”

And perhaps most tellingly, he pointed the responsibility back toward himself. “In the end, the one who leads is the coach.”

For a U.S. team still searching for its emotional center—without Adams, with Pulisic miscast as a traditional leader—this matters. Leadership, in this system, is not about personality. It is about consistency. And consistency, like intensity, is something this group has not yet fully learned to sustain. Leadership cannot be forced. It moves, it builds, it settles into a team the way a rhythm does—like the slow, rising waves of flags in the stands, gathering shape only when enough people believe in the same motion.

This is also why the panic, while understandable, should be resisted. Pochettino was not using this window to comfort fans. He was using it to identify who can survive real tournament stress. Some of the answers were encouraging in small ways. Patrick Agyemang’s profile remains intriguing. McKennie’s usefulness remains obvious. There were stretches, especially early against Portugal, when the U.S. looked brave enough on the ball to imagine a sharper version of the same team. But the low points mattered more because they were not random. They were repetitions. They were echoes. And the closer the World Cup gets, the harder it becomes to wave those echoes away as mere experimentation.

Still, this is where context matters. Pochettino himself has made clear that these matches are not “friendlies” in the casual sense. They are competitive laboratories. Players may appear in roles they will never occupy again; others may barely feature and still make the final roster. The point is not just performance. It is reliability in negative circumstances, adaptability when things go wrong, and whether the team’s identity can survive rotation. That is why these results should be read as data before they are read as prophecy.

And that brings the conversation naturally to Türkiye.

If Belgium was a punch in the mouth and Portugal a controlled demonstration of quality, Türkiye may be the game that makes the World Cup real. Vincenzo Montella’s side has one of the tournament’s most gifted young cores, led by Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz, plus the game-management experience of Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Türkiye is not flawless. It lacks a top-level goalkeeper and a truly convincing striker, and it has a history of veering between brilliance and collapse. But that volatility is part of what makes it dangerous. On its day, it can play above ranking and below logic. It is likely the stiffest test in the U.S. group.

That matters because the U.S. does not have the luxury of drifting into rhythm in that match. Türkiye’s fullbacks push high, its creators can punish any team that leaves them room between lines, and if the U.S. enters June still unsure of its midfield balance or defensive spacing, Los Angeles could become a night of chasing shadows.

Türkiye will not just test the U.S. technically. It will test it physically and emotionally. The Turkish football culture—shaped by intense domestic environments and relentless supporter pressure—produces teams that do not ease into games. They impose themselves.

If the U.S. struggled with intensity against Belgium and Portugal, Türkiye will not allow that to remain theoretical. It will force it into the open.

The good news, if there is one, is that Türkiye also offers the U.S. something Belgium and Portugal did not: a more direct point of comparison. It is dangerous, but beatable. It is flawed, but ambitious. It is the kind of opponent that turns group-stage football into a test of nerve as much as talent.