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SOCCER · 2 days ago

Ono Hawaiian BBQ partners with LAFC, launches “Scores First” promotion for fans

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Ono Hawaiian BBQ is entering Major League Soccer for the first time, announcing a season-long partnership with Los Angeles Football Club highlighted by a new fan promotion tied directly to goals at BMO Stadium.

The Southern California-based fast-casual chain unveiled its “LAFC Scores First” trigger promotion, which rewards fans when LAFC scores the first goal in the first half of a home match. When the condition is met, fans can purchase a Chicken Plate Lunch for $5.99 the next business day using the code “LAFCSCORES.”

The offer is available online only for registered users and is limited to one redemption per order at participating Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations across the Greater Los Angeles area. The promotion includes select menu items such as the Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Plate, Chicken Katsu Plate and Teriyaki Chicken Plate.

The partnership marks a milestone for Ono Hawaiian BBQ, which has spent more than two decades building its presence in Southern California.

“Southern California has been home to Ono for more than two decades and partnering with one of the region’s most exciting sports franchises allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful and fun way,” said Christine Jan, the company’s director of marketing. “The LAFC Scores trigger is our way of celebrating with the community and sharing a little aloha spirit beyond the stadium.”

The collaboration reflects a broader trend of teams and brands creating in-game promotional triggers designed to deepen fan engagement while driving traffic to local businesses.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ, founded in 2002, has built its brand around Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches made with fresh, grilled-to-order ingredients and house-made sauces. The company operates locations throughout California and Arizona and continues to expand its footprint while emphasizing community ties.

Fans can follow both Ono Hawaiian BBQ and LAFC on social media for real-time updates on when the promotion is activated, as well as additional offers tied to matches throughout the season.

The partnership underscores LAFC’s continued ability to attract regional and national brands, while giving fans another incentive to celebrate goals — and victories — beyond the final whistle.

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