FIFA World Cup 2026 in the San Francisco Bay Area: The Complete Travel Guide to Levi's Stadium, Fan Zones, and the Region

SAN FRANCISCO — The stadium is in Santa Clara. Not San Francisco. Not Oakland. Not Berkeley. Santa Clara, 45 miles south of the city whose name the Bay Area has borrowed for this World Cup, sitting in the middle of Silicon Valley at the end of a Caltrain line and a VTA light rail spur.

This is the most important thing to understand before you book anything. And once you understand it, the Bay Area becomes the most logistically versatile World Cup destination in the United States, a region where six extraordinary cities and a half-dozen different neighborhood universes are all within reach of a single stadium.

Six matches. Three weeks. An area with more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita than almost anywhere in the country, a transit system that actually works, and a Bay that reminds you, every time you see it, that you are somewhere genuinely extraordinary.

The Bay Area's World Cup story is not about one city. It never has been. San Francisco is the cultural anchor. San Jose is the logistical smart play. Oakland is where the food scene has quietly become one of the best in Northern California. The Peninsula connects them all. Your trip should touch more than one of these.

The stadium is in Santa Clara. Your base camp should not be. Santa Clara is a perfectly functional suburb with good highway access and a Caltrain station, and nothing else that will make your World Cup week feel like a World Cup week. Base yourself where there is a city around you, and commute in for the matches.

San Francisco: Union Square, Mission, Hayes Valley

THE PREMIER BASE · 47 MILES NORTH · CALTRAIN TO SANTA CLARA · 55 TO 70 MIN MATCHDAY

San Francisco is the right base for anyone who wants the complete Bay Area World Cup experience, which means the city itself, not just the matches. Union Square gives you the hotels, the walkability, and the proximity to everything from the Ferry Building to Golden Gate Park. The Mission gives you the city's best food block by block and a neighborhood with more genuine character per square mile than almost anywhere in the US. Hayes Valley gives you the restaurant-and-wine-bar density that makes pre- and post-match evenings feel intentional rather than improvised.

Caltrain from San Francisco's 4th and King station runs directly to the Santa Clara station, which connects to a VTA shuttle to the stadium. Budget 70 to 80 minutes on match days. This is entirely manageable and significantly better than sitting in Highway 101 traffic for 90 minutes each way.

The landmark stay: The St. Regis San Francisco. Connected to SFMOMA, two blocks from Union Square, with a spa and a bar that will handle the pre-match ritual properly. This is the correct answer for travelers who want San Francisco to feel like San Francisco and not an airport hotel that happens to be closer to the stadium.

The neighborhood stay: Hotel Zephyr Fisherman's Wharf. Maritime-themed boutique hotel with fire pits and outdoor yard games at Fisherman's Wharf. The wharf is touristy, that is not a secret, but the Zephyr makes it feel less so. A 10-minute walk to the Ferry Building, a quick Muni ride to anywhere. The right call for families and groups who want energy without pretension.

San Jose: Downtown

THE SMART PLAY · 5 MILES FROM LEVI'S STADIUM · VTA LIGHT RAIL DIRECT

If you are attending multiple matches and do not want to spend two hours of every match day commuting, downtown San Jose is the answer. It is not as compelling as San Francisco aesthetically, but it has a walkable downtown, good restaurant options in SoFA and the Guadalupe River Park area, and a VTA light rail connection that puts you at the stadium in under 20 minutes. The SAP Center, home of the Sharks, is within walking distance and the area around it has pregame energy.

The San Jose Marriott and the Signia by Hilton (connected to the Convention Center) are both well-positioned for transit access. The Fairmont San Jose on Market Street is the premium option in this city and worth the rate if you want to be based here without compromise.

Stay here: Fairmont San Jose. The Fairmont brand at its most appropriately delivered, a grand hotel in a city that does not otherwise have one. The Pagoda bar and restaurant serves well. Book early. It will fill completely on match weekends.

Oakland: Uptown and Downtown

THE UNDERRATED CALL · 12 MILES FROM SF · BART TO CALTRAIN CONNECTIONS

Oakland gets underestimated by World Cup visitors who book straight into San Francisco without looking east across the Bay. The food scene in Oakland's Uptown district has become one of the most interesting in the region, with Reem's California, Khai, and Belotti Ristorante e Bottega, and the rates are consistently better than across the Bay. BART connects Oakland's 12th Street station to the Caltrain network for stadium access. The Waterfront Hotel Oakland on Jack London Square gives you Bay views without San Francisco prices.

The value call: Waterfront Hotel Oakland, a JdV by Hyatt Hotel. Jack London Square, Bay views, and a price point that makes the math work for a week-long trip. The ferry to San Francisco's Ferry Building runs from the square, and that commute is beautiful and entirely civilized.

Santa Clara: Stadium District

MATCH DAY ONLY · ADJACENT TO LEVI'S STADIUM · FOR SINGLE-MATCH ARRIVALS

The Marriott and Hilton properties within walking distance of Levi's Stadium are the right call exclusively for fans flying into San Jose's airport for one match and leaving the following morning. The stadium neighborhood has no city around it worth spending a night in. If you are staying more than 36 hours in the Bay Area, base yourself somewhere that the Bay Area itself is available to you. The stadium will be there on match day regardless of where you sleep.

The Bay Area's transit network is the best argument for basing yourself in San Francisco or Oakland rather than Santa Clara. Here is what actually works. The official Bay Area Host Committee transit guide has live matchday details for every line.

Caltrain, from San Francisco. From 4th and King station, take Caltrain to Santa Clara station. VTA shuttles run from the station to the stadium on match days. Budget 70 minutes total from downtown SF. Buy a Clipper Card for seamless transfers. Do not drive.

VTA light rail, from San Jose. The VTA line serves the Great America station adjacent to the stadium. From downtown San Jose's Diridon Station, it is under 20 minutes. This is the cleanest stadium transit connection in the Bay Area.

BART plus Caltrain, from Oakland. BART from Oakland's 12th Street to Millbrae, transfer to Caltrain south to Santa Clara. It takes longer but avoids driving on 880 and 101. Use the combo on match days, because traffic on the bridges and highways will be severe.

Driving and rideshare. Last resort, and surge pricing is guaranteed. Post-match rideshare at Levi's Stadium surges immediately. On-site parking sells out well in advance and runs $95 to $150 on match days. If you must drive, park in downtown Campbell or Los Gatos and take VTA the last leg. The highway situation post-match is the worst transit scenario in the Bay Area World Cup.

The Bay Area has more Michelin stars than any region in the United States outside of New York City. It also has taqueria windows in the Mission that are as important to the city's food identity as any starred kitchen. The correct approach is to eat across the spectrum. The Michelin restaurants exist and they deserve your attention, but so does the carne asada burrito from El Farolito at 1 a.m. after a match.

Tartine Manufactory

MISSION DISTRICT, SF · BAKERY AND RESTAURANT · MORNING RITUAL

The Bay Area's most important morning stop during World Cup week and the one place that requires the most strategic timing. Tartine Manufactory in the Mission is not just a bakery, it is a full restaurant and bar operating from morning through dinner, set inside a converted industrial space that makes the food taste even better than it already is. The country bread and the morning buns are the foundation. The lunch and dinner menus are built on the same obsessive attention to sourcing that made Tartine's original Guerrero Street location legendary. Go on a weekday morning before a match. The line is shorter before 9 a.m. The coffee is superb.

MUST ORDER: The country bread with cultured butter, and whatever the morning bun currently is.

Zuni Cafe

HAYES VALLEY / CIVIC CENTER, SF · CAL-ITALIAN · SINCE 1979

Zuni Cafe is one of the most important restaurants in San Francisco's culinary history, not because of fame or Michelin recognition, but because it has spent 45 years doing exactly what it set out to do without compromise or trend-chasing. The brick-oven roasted chicken for two with warm bread salad is one of the definitive dishes in American cuisine. Order it 45 minutes before you actually want to eat it, which is the instruction the server will give you anyway. The copper bar is the right place to sit. The white wine list is one of the best in the city. This is the pre-match dinner before an evening kickoff.

MUST ORDER: Whole roasted chicken for two with Tuscan bread salad. Plan 45 minutes ahead.

La Palma Mexicatessen

MISSION DISTRICT, SF · MEXICAN · TORTILLAS MADE ON-SITE DAILY · SINCE 1953

La Palma has been making fresh tortillas by hand since 1953 in the heart of the Mission, and in more than 70 years it has not moved, not changed its approach, and not needed to. The tamales are assembled on-site. The carnitas come off the stove in enormous batches throughout the day. The tortillas, made fresh while you watch, are the correct foundation for everything else on the menu. For visiting fans from Mexico, Central America, or anywhere in Latin America, this is the Mission's most authentic expression of the culinary tradition you grew up with. For everyone else, it is an education in what a fresh-made tortilla changes about every other tortilla you have ever eaten.

MUST ORDER: Fresh tortillas to go, tamales, carnitas by the pound. This is a grocery as much as a restaurant.

Khai

OAKLAND · VIETNAMESE · JAMES BEARD NOMINEE

Chef Khai Duong's Oakland restaurant represents what happens when a Vietnamese-American chef with serious classical training stops trying to fit into a category and starts cooking exactly what he wants. The result is one of the most interesting dining experiences in the Bay Area, modern Vietnamese cuisine that does not explain itself, does not apologize for its complexity, and delivers flavor combinations that earn the James Beard nomination that has been hovering around this kitchen for several years. For World Cup visitors based in Oakland, this is your marquee dinner reservation. Book well before you arrive.

MUST ORDER: Ask the server. The tasting menu changes regularly and the kitchen knows what is best that week.

Reem's California, Fruitvale

OAKLAND · ARAB BAKERY AND RESTAURANT · THE COMMUNITY ANCHOR

When Algeria and Jordan play at Levi's Stadium, the fans who follow those teams will find their community at Reem's. Chef Reem Assil's Oakland bakery and restaurant is built around the manoushe, the Levantine flatbread baked in a wood-fired oven with za'atar, cheese, or spiced meat, and the broader tradition of Arab street food that connects Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, and Algeria through flavor. The Fruitvale location sits in the heart of Oakland's Arab and Yemeni community. The food is extraordinary. The context makes it more so.

MUST ORDER: The za'atar manoushe and the spiced lamb. Eat at the counter and watch the oven work.

Original Joe's, North Beach

NORTH BEACH, SF · ITALIAN-AMERICAN · SINCE 1937

The Swiss World Cup squad deserves its own restaurant mention, and the Swiss community's long presence in San Francisco's North Beach, a neighborhood that has been Italian and immigrant and cosmopolitan since the 1860s, makes Original Joe's the correct answer. Opened in 1937, Joe's is the kind of red-sauce Italian-American institution that does not require explanation in San Francisco. The veal piccata, the Joe's Special (ground beef, spinach, and eggs scrambled together in a way that sounds wrong and tastes right), and a wine list that understands its neighborhood. For Swiss fans specifically, your team is in Group B with Qatar. After the match, this is where the postgame dinner happens.

MUST ORDER: Joe's Special, the original menu item, the one worth understanding before you order anything else.

Six matches at Levi's Stadium from June 13 to July 1. Two of them carry the most weight for the Bay Area. Here is how to approach each.

Getting Into the Matches

Levi's Stadium tickets for the Bay Area's six matches are in high demand, with the June 22 Jordan vs. Algeria fixture and the July 1 Round of 32 knockout drawing the most attention. Start with the official channels: FIFA's ticketing platform handles primary sales and official resale for every 2026 match.

For the secondary market, TickPick lists verified tickets to the Bay Area matches with no hidden fees, which means the price you see is the price you pay at checkout, with no service or processing charges added at the end. Every order is backed by their BuyerTrust Guarantee, and you get a full refund if an event is canceled. Compare seats, filter by price, and know your all-in cost before you commit.

Turkiye vs. Paraguay: The Group D Collision That Could Determine Everything

FRIDAY, JUNE 19 · LEVI'S STADIUM · KICKOFF 8 P.M. PT · GROUP D

The stakes : This is the Group D match with direct implications for the USA's knockout path. Paraguay and Turkiye are both in Group D with the United States. The result of this match, seven days after the US opened against Paraguay, reshapes the group standings and potentially determines who the Americans face in the Round of 32. Watch it for what it is: a match that affects the USMNT's tournament even though neither team is American.

: This is the Group D match with direct implications for the USA's knockout path. Paraguay and Turkiye are both in Group D with the United States. The result of this match, seven days after the US opened against Paraguay, reshapes the group standings and potentially determines who the Americans face in the Round of 32. Watch it for what it is: a match that affects the USMNT's tournament even though neither team is American. 5 PM : Pre-match in Hayes Valley. The neighborhood's density of wine bars and restaurants makes it the right pre-game neighborhood for an evening match. Eat at Zuni or grab something at one of the Octavia Boulevard spots. Caltrain from 4th and King departs regularly, and the 6:30 departure gets you to Santa Clara with time to spare.

: Pre-match in Hayes Valley. The neighborhood's density of wine bars and restaurants makes it the right pre-game neighborhood for an evening match. Eat at Zuni or grab something at one of the Octavia Boulevard spots. Caltrain from 4th and King departs regularly, and the 6:30 departure gets you to Santa Clara with time to spare. 8 PM: Kickoff. Levi's Stadium at night in June is genuinely beautiful, the California evening light, the stadium lights, the energy of a crowd watching a match with genuine stakes for their teams' paths to the knockout round. This is the Bay Area World Cup match that will draw the most analytically engaged soccer audience.

Jordan vs. Algeria: The Middle East and North Africa Take Over the Bay

MONDAY, JUNE 22 · LEVI'S STADIUM · KICKOFF 8 P.M. PT · GROUP J

All day: The Bay Area has the largest Arab-American population on the West Coast. When Jordan meets Algeria at Levi's Stadium, the diaspora communities of both nations, many of whom are Bay Area residents, will fill a significant portion of those seats. This is the match where the cultural context of the Bay Area's immigrant communities becomes the World Cup's greatest asset. Find Reem's in Oakland that morning. Find a Jordanian restaurant in Fremont's Little Kabul neighborhood that afternoon. Arrive at the stadium having understood who is in that crowd with you.

The Bay Area does not have a single World Cup neighborhood. It has six cities, a dozen distinct communities, and a food scene that represents every nation in the tournament field. The stadium in Santa Clara is where you watch. Everything around it is where you live.

A view of the entrance of Pier 39 on Friday, May 22, 2026, in San Francisco, CA. Noe Padilla / USATODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images A view of the entrance of Pier 39 on Friday, May 22, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

The Bay Area does not have a single central FIFA Fan Festival the way some host cities do. Instead, the Bay Area Host Committee has spread more than 30 free fan zones and watch parties across the region, in every corner from San Francisco to San Jose to Oakland and out into the wine country. Most are free with an RSVP. Expect giant screens, live entertainment, international food, and the energy of fans from around the world. These are the ones worth building a day around.

San Pedro Square, San Jose: Earthquakes Celebration of Soccer

JUNE 11 TO JULY 19 · DOWNTOWN SAN JOSE · FREE WITH RSVP

The biggest and longest-running fan zone in the region. The San Jose Earthquakes and SJ26 turn the open-air San Pedro Square Market and the surrounding streets into a month-long soccer festival, broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live across multiple large screens with no cover charge. Interactive fan zones, an exclusive merchandise line, appearances by the Quakes mascot, meet-and-greets with soccer legends, World Cup-themed menus from the market's vendors, a family-friendly soccer village, and a to-go beverage zone outdoors. If you are based in San Jose, this is your default. It is five minutes from the stadium's transit line.

Thrive City, San Francisco

JUNE 11 TO JULY 19 · CHASE CENTER PLAZA · FREE WITH RSVP

San Francisco's marquee fan zone sits in the plaza at Thrive City beside Chase Center, broadcasting USA matches and marquee fixtures on a large plaza board all tournament long. The USA opener on June 12 and the June 18 Mexico vs. South Korea match (broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo) anchor the schedule. For the USA opener, there is a fan march from Crane Cove Park at 4:30 p.m. that ends here, with a marching band and reserved seating for the first 250 marchers.

Pier 39 and Mission Rock, San Francisco

JUNE 12 TO JULY 19 · THE EMBARCADERO AND CHINA BASIN · FREE

Two waterfront options. Pier 39 screens Team USA group-stage matches and the full knockout run, from the Round of 16 through the Final, soccer by the sea lions, with restaurants and a beer garden on site. A short walk down the Embarcadero, the Mission Rock fan zone at China Basin Park runs free public screenings from June 13 through the July 19 Final, with bigger activations for the semifinals and Final.

Santana Row, San Jose: The Row Cup

JUNE 11 TO JULY 19 · INCLUDES A FIFA POP-UP SHOP · FREE TO WALK

A five-week celebration of food, watch parties, and fan energy across Santana Row, with live screenings inside 15-plus restaurants, game-day happy hours, live music, and themed menus. It also hosts an official FIFA Pop-Up Shop (open June 10 to July 19), which makes it the most convenient place in the South Bay to combine a watch party with official merchandise.

Beyond these, watch parties run in Berkeley, Richmond, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, San Mateo, East Palo Alto, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Los Altos, the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, and even out at a winery in Napa Valley. Pride House SF runs LGBTQ-focused programming and watch parties throughout the tournament. The full, regularly updated list lives on the Host Committee's events page. Locations and schedules can shift with FIFA and broadcast approvals, so confirm before you travel across the Bay for one.

Part of the World Cup is wearing it. The Bay Area's tournament field includes some of the most passionate traveling support in the world, and there are official ways to represent your nation without resorting to the knockoffs on the sidewalk.

In person, the official FIFA Pop-Up Shop at Santana Row in San Jose (open June 10 through July 19) is the most accessible brick-and-mortar option in the South Bay, and there are official retail locations inside Levi's Stadium on match days. Online, FIFA's official store carries a dedicated San Francisco Bay Area host-city collection with team jerseys, scarves, accessories, host-city posters and prints, and limited-edition collectibles. If you want the local keepsake, the official Bay Area host-city poster, designed by Bay Area artist LeRoid David, is the one to grab.

Jan 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; A general overall view of the Golden Gate bridge. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Jan 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; A general overall view of the Golden Gate bridge.

You are at the World Cup. You are also in one of the most beautiful regions on earth. And if you want to fill the days between matches, the Bay Area's summer calendar runs deep, the Giants at Oracle Park, concerts and events across the region. You can find seats to all of it, fee-free, through TickPick. Here is what else to do.

1. The Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace on the Embarcadero is the most efficient single-location experience of Northern California's food culture available anywhere in the region. On Saturday mornings, the farmers market occupies the outdoor plaza, with stone fruit, Cowgirl Creamery cheeses, Blue Bottle Coffee, Acme Bread, and dozens of small producers who grow, ferment, or raise what they sell. Inside the building: Hog Island Oyster Co., Recchiuti Confections, and a roster of acclaimed local concepts. For the visiting fan trying to understand what makes Bay Area food culture distinctive, two hours here on a match-free Saturday morning answers the question completely.

2. Alcatraz Island

The ferry from Pier 33 takes 15 minutes to reach the island that housed Al Capone, was occupied by Native American activists for 19 months in 1969 to 1971, and operated as a federal penitentiary for 29 years on one of the most beautiful pieces of rock in the Pacific. The audio tour, narrated by former guards and prisoners, is one of the best-produced audio experiences at any tourist site in the United States. Book the official ferry well in advance. World Cup summer in San Francisco means Alcatraz tickets sell out weeks ahead. Do not wait until you arrive to buy them.

3. Golden Gate Park

Golden Gate Park is 1,017 acres of urban park in the western third of San Francisco containing the de Young Museum (one of the great American art museums), the California Academy of Sciences (a natural history museum with a living roof and a planetarium), the Japanese Tea Garden, a buffalo paddock, and 27 miles of hiking trails. The park is larger than Central Park. It is almost never as crowded. Rent a bike from one of the shops on Haight Street and ride the park from east to west until you reach Ocean Beach, where the Pacific starts and the continent ends. This is the best free afternoon in San Francisco.

4. The Mission District Mural Walk

The Mission District's Balmy Alley and Clarion Alley contain the most dense collection of outdoor murals in San Francisco, political art, community histories, portraits of local figures, and images connected to the Latin American cultural tradition that the Mission has carried since the 1960s. Walking these alleys takes 45 minutes and costs nothing. It provides more context for who San Francisco actually is than any museum. Follow it up with a burrito from La Taqueria or El Farolito. You have just done the Mission correctly.

5. Napa or Sonoma, One Day Trip

The world's most famous wine regions are 45 to 90 minutes from San Francisco depending on traffic and destination. For World Cup visitors with a non-match day in the middle of their trip, a day in Napa or Sonoma, one morning at a winery, lunch in Healdsburg or Yountville, one afternoon tasting, is the most specifically Californian experience available to anyone staying in the Bay Area. The Swiss fans especially, given their country's own wine tradition, tend to understand this recommendation immediately. Book winery visits ahead. Summer weekends book out weeks in advance.

6. Fisherman's Wharf to Crissy Field, The Walk

From Fisherman's Wharf, walk west along the waterfront through Aquatic Park, past the Maritime Museum, through the Fort Mason Center, along the Marina Green, and out to Crissy Field, the former military airfield that the Golden Gate National Recreation Area restored to a tidal marsh and beach. The walk ends at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge. The views of the bridge, the Marin Headlands, and the Bay across the whole route are specific to San Francisco in a way that no photograph adequately prepares you for. This is a three-mile walk and the best three miles in a city full of exceptional ones.

Clipper Card. Get one at SFO immediately upon landing. The Bay Area's transit card works on Muni, BART, Caltrain, and the VTA light rail. One card, every transit system, no figuring out fare machines in unfamiliar terminals. It is the single best logistical move you can make before leaving the airport. Fremont's Little Kabul district is the largest Afghan community in the United States. For Jordanian fans specifically, the Middle Eastern food community in Fremont, 25 minutes from the stadium, is where the pre-match meal should happen for the Jordan vs. Algeria fixture. The cultural context of eating with a diaspora community before watching their national team play is the kind of World Cup experience that does not appear on any official travel guide. June weather in San Francisco means you need a jacket. Mark Twain may or may not have said the coldest winter he ever spent was a summer in San Francisco, but the sentiment is accurate. Pack a layer. Evening matches in Santa Clara will be mild, but San Francisco evenings in June hover around 55 to 60 degrees. International visitors from hot-weather countries are consistently surprised by this. Consider yourself warned. The Levi's Stadium premium parking situation is a cash extraction. On-site parking runs $95 to $150 on match days. It does not move faster than transit. The Caltrain plus VTA combination is genuinely faster post-match than driving in any direction on 101 or 237. This is not a close call. Dolores Park on a sunny afternoon is the most democratic social experience in San Francisco. On any warm afternoon, and June afternoons in the Mission are almost always warm, Dolores Park becomes an outdoor living room for every age, community, and background in the city. Brazilian fans, Algerian families, Swiss tourists, and Mission locals all share the same grass. Bring food from La Palma or Tartine. Find a spot on the hill. Watch the city go about its afternoon. This is San Francisco at its best. The Qatar match on June 13 is the Bay Area's most geographically significant fixture. Qatar's national community in the Bay Area includes significant numbers of Qatari students and professionals connected to Silicon Valley companies. The match against Switzerland, one of the world's most technically refined footballing nations, will draw a surprisingly engaged crowd from both communities. The Bay Area's Swiss-American community has roots going back to the 19th century. This group-stage match has more local resonance than it appears on paper.

The San Francisco Bay Area has spent the last three years preparing for a tournament it has been culturally ready for its entire existence. This is a region built on immigration, built on the intersection of cultures, built on the kind of civic pride that coexists with genuine cosmopolitan humility. The football played at Levi's Stadium will be extraordinary. The region that surrounds it will be equally so.

Six matches. One Clipper Card. Fifty miles of Bay Area to explore between kickoffs. You have been given one of the best settings in the 2026 World Cup. Use all of it.

The Bay does not just welcome the world. It contains it. In the summer of 2026, that is not a marketing slogan. It is the most accurate description of what you will find when you get here.

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