Gabrielle Union, Casamigos bring World Cup celebration to Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — With the World Cup underway in North America, Casamigos brought together celebrities, creators and cultural influencers for an exclusive watch party hosted by actress and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

As an official tequila supporter in North America of the World Cup, Casamigos transformed the private gathering into a celebration of soccer, competition and camaraderie, showcasing its World Cup-themed campaign, “Rivals at the Game, Casamigos at the Bar.”

Guests watched South Korea take on Czechia in one of the opening matches of the tournament while enjoying Casamigos cocktails and a match-day atmosphere designed to capture the excitement surrounding the biggest sporting event in the world.

The event drew a mix of entertainment, sports and social media personalities, including actor Cameron Monaghan, sports broadcaster and media personality Kayla Nicole, DJ Austin Millz, content creators Denzel Dion, Ale Ayala, Oscar Miranda, Tearia Walker, Des Gutierrez and Brittney Elena.

One of the evening’s highlights came when Union reacted to a surprise DoorDash delivery accompanied by a special video message from actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key. The unexpected moment brought to life the playful “Team Spicy vs. Team Classic” rivalry that Casamigos has incorporated into its World Cup campaign.

The activation also served as a preview for Union and Key’s upcoming appearance at the Brazil vs. Morocco match on June 13, where the friendly competition between the two personalities will continue on a larger stage.

As brands continue looking for ways to connect with fans during the month-long tournament, Casamigos used the Beverly Hills gathering to blend sports, entertainment and hospitality, creating a setting where soccer supporters and cultural tastemakers could come together around the World Cup.

With Los Angeles playing a prominent role as one of the host markets for World Cup, events such as the Casamigos watch party underscore the growing intersection of sports and culture as the tournament unfolds across North America.

For one night in Beverly Hills, the focus was on good company, spirited competition and a shared appreciation for the global game—exactly the atmosphere Casamigos hopes to capture throughout the World Cup.