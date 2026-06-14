Gio Reyna Was Never Easy to Measure

Some players arrive at a World Cup because their performances make the decision impossible.

Their names are written onto the roster months before the tournament begins, secured through goals, assists, minutes played, trophies won and all the measurable markers modern football has become increasingly obsessed with. Others are included for reasons that exist beyond the stat sheet, their leadership and legacy tested time and again by history, proven in moments that only seasoned players learn how to survive. Coaches announce their selections, supporters nod in agreement and nobody feels particularly compelled to argue.

Then there are players like Gio Reyna, who fit nowhere, in no category, not neatly into any box of statistics or qualifications.

When Mauricio Pochettino unveiled his 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, few decisions generated more debate than the inclusion of the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder. Reyna had started just four Bundesliga matches all season. He had not started a league game since December. Since the beginning of the calendar year, he had logged only 137 league minutes for his club, a statistic that looked even more startling when placed alongside a United States player pool deeper than any in the nation’s history.

On paper, the decision seemed difficult to justify.

Mauricio Pochettino never appeared interested in the paper.

That distinction matters.

Because for much of the past four years, American soccer has been attempting to decide who or what Gio Reyna is. A cautionary tale. A squandered opportunity. An injury-riddled prospect who never quite became the player many imagined he would. A talented footballer forever tethered to the controversy that engulfed the United States men’s national team during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pochettino saw something else.

He saw a player whose gifts remained rare enough to matter.

“I think we all know Gio have an amazing talent and experience, too,” Pochettino said when explaining the decision to bring Reyna to the World Cup, despite the midfielder’s lack of playing time in Germany. Later, he would describe him as a player who could “add different things to the team” and someone he trusted. Those words surfaced repeatedly whenever the Argentine discussed Reyna. Talent. Quality. Trust. Difference.

Different may be the most important word of all.

Because Gio Reyna has never fit comfortably into football’s standard methods of evaluation.

There are players whose contributions reveal themselves through numbers. There are others whose value lives in the spaces between them. Reyna belongs firmly in the second category.

Years ago, he was viewed as the brightest jewel of American soccer’s so-called golden generation, the son of former U.S. internationals Claudio and Danielle Reyna and a teenager whose technical ability often seemed years ahead of his age. He could receive the ball under pressure and somehow create space where none appeared to exist. He could manipulate defenders with a touch, slow a match down with a glance and unlock entire defensive structures with a pass that seemed obvious only after he had already played it.

Those qualities cannot really be taught. Vision rarely can.

What followed, however, was not the career trajectory many expected.

Injuries interrupted momentum. Opportunities disappeared. Borussia Dortmund never fully became the launching pad many imagined. A loan spell at Nottingham Forest failed to establish him in England. Even a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, intended to provide a fresh start, produced more frustration than breakthrough moments.

Meanwhile, Qatar lingered.

The 2022 World Cup should have been remembered as Gio Reyna’s arrival on the global stage. Instead, it became the tournament that nearly consumed him.

Reyna entered the competition surrounded by expectations and left it surrounded by controversy. He played sparingly under Gregg Berhalter. Reports emerged regarding his reaction to limited minutes. Berhalter later revealed he had considered sending a player home during the tournament, comments widely understood to refer to Reyna. What followed became one of the strangest and most public episodes in modern U.S. Soccer history, eventually involving both families and stretching far beyond the football itself.

For a time, it seemed possible that the entire saga would define him. Instead, it may have matured him.

What stood out after Pochettino named his World Cup squad was not a player demanding validation. It was a player sounding grateful.

“This time around, I’m just willing to do whatever it takes,” Reyna said. “Whatever’s called for by me, I’ll be willing to help.”

Notice what he did not say.

He did not speak about proving critics wrong. He did not talk about revenge. He did not frame his selection as vindication.

The 23-year-old sounded less interested in rewriting the past than contributing to the present.

That difference may explain why Pochettino trusted him.

Not because this was some sweeping judgment of character. Not because Reyna had suddenly been rebranded as the corrected version of himself. Not because the noise around him had vanished.

Rather, because Pochettino appeared capable of placing the player inside a different container.

A footballing one.

For the Argentine manager, the question was not whether Reyna had become the perfect symbol of maturity, redemption or American soccer’s complicated relationship with its own expectations. The question was simpler, and perhaps more useful: What can this player do on the pitch that others cannot?

“For the last roster before the World Cup, I think it’s good to see players who maybe are not playing too much, like in that case about Gio,” Pochettino explained in March. “He is a very talented player, and we know how he can add to the national team.”

That final phrase may be the most revealing.

Not what Gio has done. What Gio can contribute.

Pochettino was not selecting a résumé. He was selecting a solution.

Because football matches, particularly at World Cups, are not always won by the players who accumulate the most minutes throughout a club season. Sometimes they are changed by a single pass, a moment of vision, an unexpected piece of creativity that shifts the geometry of a match before anyone else realizes it has shifted.

Those moments are difficult to measure.

They are even more difficult to replace.

This moment between USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Gio Reyna at full time after the win against Paraguay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kYdhU0wsmP — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 13, 2026

Pochettino had already seen them during the November international window, when Reyna scored against Paraguay and assisted against Uruguay, performances that prompted the manager to describe him as “fantastic” and a “special situation.”

“Gio was fantastic in November with us,” Pochettino said. “I think everyone praised him in his game against Paraguay, and then the way he was involved and committed with the national team. I was really happy in all the aspects, the factors, in which he was involved.”

Teammates noticed it too. Against Paraguay, Reyna “looked great, probably one of his best performances,” Tim Ream said, praising the way the midfielder found pockets of space, connected attacks and turned in areas where most players would simply recycle possession.

Those qualities rarely appear in a stat sheet.

Coaches notice them anyway.

That may be why Pochettino repeatedly returned to the same idea whenever he discussed Reyna. Not that he was exempt from scrutiny. Not that he was guaranteed a place. Not that his club form did not matter.

But that he was different.

And players like him rarely fit neatly inside football’s standard methods of evaluation.

They create moments before other players see them.

And sometimes that is enough.

Then came SoFi Stadium and Paraguay again, this time under the brighter lights of the World Cup.

Then came the moment that made Pochettino look like a man who had seen something everyone else had missed.

¡GOLAZO ESPECTACULAR DE ESTADOS UNIDOS! ¡GOLAZAZO! Giovanni Reyna firma una tremenda anotación de fuera del área sobre Paraguay, ¡4-1! ¡Una de las mejores actuaciones de los estadounidenses en Mundiales! pic.twitter.com/c5Tqljjqpu — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 13, 2026

When Reyna entered the match late, the United States already had control of the result, but World Cup moments are rarely remembered only because of the scoreline. They are remembered because they reveal something. They crystallize an argument. They take all the abstract talk about talent, trust and possibility and turn it into something visible.

The United States moved the ball patiently, with every player involved in the build-up, before Reyna received a short pass near the right side of the penalty area. Nothing about the situation seemed particularly dangerous. Paraguay’s defense was set. The angle was tight. Safer options existed.

Reyna ignored them all.

With his first touch, he nudged the ball into space. With his second, he stepped toward the box. With his third, he opened his body just enough to strike the ball with the outside of his right foot, sending it curling away from the goalkeeper and toward the far corner of the net.

For a moment, SoFi Stadium seemed suspended somewhere between disbelief and celebration, thousands of fans watching the ball bend through the California night before finally settling inside the side netting.

It was not simply a goal.

It was the type of goal that explains why coaches continue selecting players even when their club minutes disappear.

The type of goal that reminds everyone that football is not always a meritocracy built exclusively on statistics and recent form.

Sometimes it is a game decided by imagination.

Because while most players would have seen a crowded penalty area and limited options, Reyna saw a possibility.

That is what has always separated him.

Not speed. Not strength. Vision.

The ability to identify solutions before the rest of the field realizes a problem exists.

The celebration that followed revealed something else. Reyna first covered his ears, later saying it was “just something between me and my friends,” though the imagery was hard to separate from the noise that has followed him for years. Then he tucked the ball beneath his shirt and sucked his thumb, revealing afterward that he and his wife, Chloe, are expecting their first child.

For months, he had known. For months, he had waited. “I was waiting for the perfect time,” Reyna said afterward. “And this sort of felt like it.” It is difficult to blame him.

Stay focused, trust yourself, and keep pushing forward. Challenges make us stronger, and together we will overcome them. I believe in this team. ❤️ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/TqHCNWfa2f — Gio Reyna (@GioAReyna10) June 13, 2026

For years, American soccer had discussed Gio Reyna almost exclusively through the lens of potential, controversy, injuries and expectations. Yet in a matter of seconds, the conversation shifted.

Just as striking as the goal itself was what happened afterward.

As teammates rushed toward the corner flag, Reyna disappeared beneath a pile of red, white and blue jerseys, swallowed by embraces from players who understood the significance of the moment long before the rest of the stadium had fully processed it. Four years earlier, his World Cup story had unfolded largely on the margins, defined by uncertainty, frustration and questions about his place within the group. This one looked different.

Not because the past had been erased. But because the image told its own story.

A player once discussed as an outsider now stood at the center of the celebration.

The gifted teenager who arrived in Qatar carrying the weight of an entire generation had become a husband, soon-to-be father and World Cup goalscorer.

Perhaps that is why the entire scene felt bigger than football.

While supporters debated his form, his playing time and his place on the roster, life had continued unfolding away from the spotlight. The prodigy was becoming a father. The player once defined by potential was now speaking the language of responsibility.

And standing on the touchline, watching it unfold, was the coach who trusted him enough to bring him there in the first place.

Maybe that is the lesson hidden beneath Mauricio Pochettino’s faith.

Gio Reyna did not make this World Cup because he suddenly transformed into a different footballer.

He made it because Pochettino never stopped seeing the footballer he already was.

A rare talent. An imperfect player. A complicated story. A human whose ability on the ball spoke louder than the noise around his life.

And when the moment arrived, he became exactly the kind of player capable of producing something no statistic could have predicted.