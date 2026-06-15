FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle: The Complete Travel Guide to Lumen Field, Fan Zones, and the Emerald City

SEATTLE — The Sounders have been selling out Lumen Field for fifteen years. Not occasionally. Every match, every season, for a decade and a half, the largest sustained MLS attendance record in the history of the league. Seattle does not need to be taught how to watch football. It needs to be given matches worthy of what it has already built.

In June and July of 2026, those matches arrive. Six of them, including USA vs. Australia, the USMNT's second group stage match, and two knockout round games that will feature some of the eight remaining teams in the world at a stadium that was already one of the most intimidating venues in domestic soccer before FIFA came to town.

This is Lumen Field at World Cup volume. This is Seattle when the whole world is watching. There is nowhere in North America quite like this, and you should be here for it.

Seattle is also, by any reasonable measure, one of the most beautiful cities in the United States, set between Puget Sound and Lake Washington with the Olympic Mountains to the west and the Cascades to the east and Mount Rainier visible on clear days like a painting someone forgot to take down. The food scene is extraordinary. The coffee is world-class by definition. The neighborhoods are distinct and worth exploring. The World Cup is the reason you are here. Everything else is the reason you will want to come back.

A general overall view of the Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images A general overall view of the Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center.

Lumen Field is in the SoDo district, immediately south of downtown Seattle, within walking distance of Pioneer Square and a short walk or bike ride from the waterfront. This makes the hotel choice genuinely flexible. Unlike many World Cup venues that require commuting from a distant city, Lumen Field is embedded in downtown Seattle's urban fabric. You can walk from most downtown hotels. That changes everything about how you plan the trip.

Downtown Seattle: Pike Place and the Waterfront

THE PREMIER BASE · 10 TO 20 MINUTE WALK TO LUMEN FIELD · EVERYTHING ELSE WITHIN REACH

Downtown Seattle puts you within walking distance of Lumen Field, Pike Place Market, the Seattle Art Museum, the waterfront ferry terminals, and the Pike-Pine corridor's restaurant and bar density. On match days, you walk to the stadium. On non-match days, you walk to everything else. This is the correct base camp for anyone attending multiple matches or spending more than three nights in the city.

The proximity to Pioneer Square is the hidden advantage. The city's oldest neighborhood, directly adjacent to the stadium, has the highest concentration of pre- and post-match bars in Seattle. The right pregame ritual and the right post-match celebration are both within a five-minute walk of Lumen Field's gates.

The landmark stay: Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Waterfront views of Elliott Bay, one block from the Seattle Art Museum, and the kind of pre-match concierge service that actually knows what time kickoff is. If you are doing this trip properly, this is where you base it from.

The design hotel: Hotel Theodore. A boutique hotel on 2nd Avenue with a genuine personality, artwork throughout, a bar with strong Pacific Northwest cocktails, and a position in the middle of downtown that requires no car for anything you will want to do during World Cup week. Well-priced relative to the experience.

Capitol Hill

THE CAPITOL HILL PLAY · 1.5 MILES FROM LUMEN FIELD · BEST FOOD AND NIGHTLIFE NEIGHBORHOOD

Capitol Hill is Seattle's most energetic neighborhood for food, bars, and music, a dense, walkable grid of restaurants, coffee shops, and independent businesses that operates at higher energy than any other part of the city. It is a 25-minute walk or 10-minute light rail ride from Lumen Field. After a match, you come back to Capitol Hill and the night continues. This is the right base for visitors in their 20s and 30s who want the city to remain available at 11 p.m.

Stay here: Kimpton Palladian Hotel. Belltown-adjacent with Capitol Hill proximity, a boutique Kimpton property with the warm, slightly eccentric personality the brand does well and a bar scene that attracts the neighborhood rather than just hotel guests. The right kind of hotel.

Seattle Waterfront and Belltown

THE WATERFRONT OPTION · ADJACENT TO PIKE PLACE · FERRY ACCESS · 15-MIN WALK TO STADIUM

The newly renovated Seattle Waterfront, the completed result of the Alaskan Way Viaduct removal project, has transformed the connection between downtown Seattle and the Elliott Bay shoreline. Belltown, just north of Pike Place, gives you water access, the Pike-Pine corridor within walking distance, and a manageable commute to Lumen Field. The Inn at the Market in Pike Place Market itself is one of the most distinctive hotel positions in any American city. You wake up to the sound of the market opening below your window.

The distinctive stay: Inn at the Market. The only hotel physically inside Pike Place Market. A rooftop deck overlooking Elliott Bay, rooms with water views, and the market operating below you every morning of your stay. For World Cup visitors who want the one genuinely irreplaceable Seattle experience, this is it.

Seattle has the single best stadium-transit setup of any US host city, and you should use it. The Link light rail's Stadium Station on the 1 Line is adjacent to Lumen Field. From Capitol Hill Station, it is five minutes. From the University of Washington, twelve. From the airport, forty. No car, no rideshare surge, no parking crisis. Load an ORCA Card at the airport when you land and use it for the entire trip. The official Seattle Host City transit guide has matchday details for every line.

On foot. If you are based downtown, in Pioneer Square, or in SoDo, you can simply walk to the stadium. This is the rare World Cup venue where walking is a genuine option from a real city, not a stadium parking lot.

Driving and parking. Last resort. SoDo lots fill and surge on match days, and the Link gets you there faster from almost anywhere in the city. Skip it.

Seattle's food scene has been quietly extraordinary for two decades and is still routinely underestimated by people who have never been. The Pacific Northwest's seafood supply, Dungeness crab, Pacific halibut, salmon that was swimming three days ago, oysters from every inlet of Puget Sound, gives Seattle chefs a foundational advantage that their counterparts in landlocked cities simply cannot replicate. Add a serious Japanese culinary tradition, a strong Vietnamese community on Rainier Avenue, the Pike Place Market's daily produce, and a coffee culture that started here and spread to the world, and you have one of the most seriously considered food cities in the country.

Pike Place Chowder

PIKE PLACE MARKET · PACIFIC NORTHWEST CHOWDER · THE ESSENTIAL FIRST MEAL

Before anything else in Seattle, before the coffee, before the sushi, before the fine dining, eat a cup of chowder at Pike Place Chowder. The clam chowder here has been called the best in the country by multiple national publications, and the consistency with which it appears on those lists, for over two decades, is the kind of track record that makes the claim defensible rather than promotional. There will be a line. Stand in it. Order the sourdough bread bowl. Walk to the market railing overlooking Elliott Bay with the bowl and the Pacific Northwest morning around you. This is the correct introduction to Seattle.

MUST ORDER: New England clam chowder in the sourdough bread bowl. The salmon chowder is the backup.

The Walrus and the Carpenter

BALLARD · OYSTER BAR · NORTHWEST SEAFOOD · THE RESERVATION WORTH FIGHTING FOR

Renee Erickson's oyster bar in Ballard is the most important restaurant in Seattle for understanding what Pacific Northwest cuisine actually is. The oysters, a rotating selection of five or six varieties from Puget Sound and the Hood Canal, arrive on ice with mignonette, lemon, and hot sauce. The small plates surrounding them are built around whatever came in from the water or the farm that morning. The dining room is small, warm, and feels like the kind of place that only exists in cities with strong culinary identities. Walk-in only, and the wait can be two hours on weekends. Go on a weeknight, go early, and understand that the wait is worth it every time.

MUST ORDER: The oyster selection, ask what came in that day, and the smoked salmon rillettes.

Canlis

QUEEN ANNE · FINE DINING · SINCE 1950 · THE SPECIAL OCCASION STANDARD

Canlis has been open since 1950, perched on a hillside above Lake Union with the kind of view that reminds you that Seattle was built in one of the most extraordinary natural settings of any city in the world. The restaurant has won James Beard Awards and appeared on every relevant national best-of list for half a century while managing to feel entirely of its specific place and time, not a legacy restaurant coasting on its history, but a kitchen that has been reinventing itself with each generation of family leadership. The tasting menu is the call. The view of Lake Union and the city lights is the dessert. Book months ahead for World Cup week.

MUST ORDER: The tasting menu. Ask what the kitchen is most excited about that evening.

Marination Ma Kai

WEST SEATTLE FERRY · HAWAIIAN-KOREAN FUSION · THE WATER CROSSING LUNCH

Marination's West Seattle location sits at the water taxi terminal. You take the five-minute ferry from the downtown waterfront, step off, and there it is. Hawaiian-Korean fusion: kalua pork tacos, spam musubi, Hawaiian shaved ice, kimchi quesadillas. The food is genuinely excellent and the combination of flavors is specific to Seattle's Pacific cultures in a way that nothing on the mainland's East Coast has yet replicated. The water taxi ride costs $5.75 and takes five minutes. The lunch costs under $25. The view of downtown Seattle from the West Seattle side, with the Olympic Mountains behind you, costs nothing and is one of the best in the city.

MUST ORDER: Kalua pork tacos with kimchi, and spam musubi if you have never had one.

Maneki

INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT · JAPANESE · SINCE 1904 · SEATTLE'S OLDEST RESTAURANT

Maneki has been operating in Seattle's International District since 1904, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the city, and one of the oldest Japanese restaurants in the United States. The tatami rooms in the back have been hosting Seattle's Japanese-American community for over a century, and the food has the kind of quiet authority that comes from knowing exactly what you are and never having felt the need to be anything else. Order the chicken teriyaki, the gyoza, and whatever the server recommends for that night. This is living history, and it happens to serve one of the best traditional Japanese meals in the Pacific Northwest.

MUST ORDER: Chicken teriyaki, the original preparation, not the variation you grew up with, and the shabu-shabu if you are going with a group.

Tamarind Tree

INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT · VIETNAMESE · FAMILY-RUN · THE NEIGHBORHOOD STANDARD

For Belgian and Egyptian fans, both nations with significant populations in Seattle's broader immigrant community, the International District is where the pre-match meal happens. Tamarind Tree is the best Vietnamese restaurant in the neighborhood and one of the best in the city: fresh herbs, light broths, pho that does not require enhancement, and a dining room that fills with a cross-section of Seattle that you will not find in any hotel restaurant. The International District is Seattle's most internationally diverse neighborhood. On World Cup week, it becomes the most appropriate place to eat before a match between two internationally diverse fan communities.

MUST ORDER: Pho with brisket and tendon, the fresh spring rolls, and ask about the daily specials.

Six matches at Lumen Field from June 15 to July 6. Three group-stage fixtures carry the most weight for Seattle. Here is how to approach each.

Getting Into the Matches

Lumen Field tickets are in high demand, with USA vs. Australia and the two July knockout matches drawing the most attention. The Seattle Host Committee directs fans to buy only through official channels: FIFA's ticketing platform handles primary sales and official resale for every 2026 match, and it is the safest way to guarantee a valid ticket.

If you do shop the secondary market, use a marketplace that backs what it sells. TickPick lists tickets with no hidden fees, which means the price you see is the price you pay at checkout, with no service or processing charges added at the end, and every order is backed by their BuyerTrust Guarantee with a full refund if an event is canceled. Compare seats, filter by price, and know your all-in cost before you commit.

USA vs. Australia: The USMNT Comes to the Loudest Soccer Stadium in America

THURSDAY, JUNE 19 · LUMEN FIELD · KICKOFF 12 P.M. PT · GROUP D

7 AM : Pike Place Market opens at 9 AM, but the coffee vendors start earlier. Go to the market for your pre-match morning. Pike Place Fish Market, the original Starbucks on 1st Avenue (the one worth visiting once in your life, precisely once), the produce stalls. This is the ritual before the USMNT's second group-stage match, the one where the stakes are clear and the American fan base will understand exactly what winning or losing means for the knockout path.

: Pike Place Market opens at 9 AM, but the coffee vendors start earlier. Go to the market for your pre-match morning. Pike Place Fish Market, the original Starbucks on 1st Avenue (the one worth visiting once in your life, precisely once), the produce stalls. This is the ritual before the USMNT's second group-stage match, the one where the stakes are clear and the American fan base will understand exactly what winning or losing means for the knockout path. 9:30 AM : Pioneer Square, the pre-match gathering. The neighborhood immediately adjacent to Lumen Field fills with American soccer supporters early for USA matches. Occidental Park, the bar district on 1st Avenue South, the outdoor gathering spaces, Pioneer Square becomes an outdoor pregame zone unlike anything else in American soccer. Find it. Be in it. The Sounders supporters culture has been incubating this atmosphere for fifteen years and it reaches its peak on USA World Cup match days.

: Pioneer Square, the pre-match gathering. The neighborhood immediately adjacent to Lumen Field fills with American soccer supporters early for USA matches. Occidental Park, the bar district on 1st Avenue South, the outdoor gathering spaces, Pioneer Square becomes an outdoor pregame zone unlike anything else in American soccer. Find it. Be in it. The Sounders supporters culture has been incubating this atmosphere for fifteen years and it reaches its peak on USA World Cup match days. 11 AM : Gates open. Lumen Field upgraded to natural grass specifically for this tournament, with Washington State investing $19.4 million in the facility for World Cup readiness. The renovated stadium, with backed seats replacing bleachers and improved media infrastructure, is a different venue than the one Sounders fans know. Arrive early to see it properly.

: Gates open. Lumen Field upgraded to natural grass specifically for this tournament, with Washington State investing $19.4 million in the facility for World Cup readiness. The renovated stadium, with backed seats replacing bleachers and improved media infrastructure, is a different venue than the one Sounders fans know. Arrive early to see it properly. 12 PM: Kickoff. The Socceroos are a physical, well-organized side with Premier League quality throughout. This is not a guaranteed win for the United States. The crowd at Lumen Field will understand that. So will the players.

Belgium vs. Egypt: Mohamed Salah at the Loudest Stadium in American Soccer

SUNDAY, JUNE 15 · LUMEN FIELD · KICKOFF 12 P.M. PT · GROUP G

All day : This is the match that defines Seattle's World Cup narrative. Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world and certainly one of the three or four most recognizable athletes on the planet. He will be playing a World Cup group-stage match at Lumen Field, the stadium where the Sounders have spent fifteen years building one of the most passionate soccer cultures in North America. Egypt's fan base in the Pacific Northwest is smaller than Belgium's but intensely vocal. The Egyptian diaspora in Seattle's Rainier Valley will arrive at Lumen Field having earned their place in this moment.

: This is the match that defines Seattle's World Cup narrative. Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world and certainly one of the three or four most recognizable athletes on the planet. He will be playing a World Cup group-stage match at Lumen Field, the stadium where the Sounders have spent fifteen years building one of the most passionate soccer cultures in North America. Egypt's fan base in the Pacific Northwest is smaller than Belgium's but intensely vocal. The Egyptian diaspora in Seattle's Rainier Valley will arrive at Lumen Field having earned their place in this moment. Pre-match: Rainier Valley is Seattle's most diverse neighborhood. If you can manage the pre-match timeline, an hour in Rainier Avenue South's corridor, among the most ethnically diverse zip codes in the state of Washington, gives you context for the Egyptian, Somali, and Ethiopian communities that will be in those stands. The Eritrean and Ethiopian restaurants along Rainier Avenue are among the most authentic in the country. Eat there before the match. Understand the geography of who is in the crowd with you.

Egypt vs. Iran: When Two Ancient Cultures Collide at Lumen Field

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 · LUMEN FIELD · KICKOFF 8 P.M. PT · GROUP G

Evening: Seattle has significant Egyptian and Iranian diaspora communities. This match, a late kickoff at Lumen Field, the stadium lit up in the Pacific Northwest evening, is the most culturally charged fixture in Seattle's World Cup schedule. Iran's qualification story and the political context of their national team's position have made their fan communities intensely invested in every match. Egypt brings Salah and a tradition that makes this team among the most recognized on the African continent. The atmosphere at Lumen Field for this match will be something specific. Be there for it.

Lumen Field is the loudest soccer stadium in the United States because Seattle built a soccer culture before most American cities understood what one looked like. In the summer of 2026, it hosts the world's greatest tournament. The Emerald City was ready long before FIFA made it official.

Seattle's official fan experience is spread across the downtown core along what the city calls the Unity Loop, and all of it is free and open to the public, running for at least the six Seattle home matches. The Seattle Fan Celebrations are anchored at four landmarks, each with its own character. If you do not have a match ticket, this is your tournament.

Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place

DOWNTOWN · 600 PINE STREET · DAILY THROUGH JULY 6 · FREE

The marquee indoor fan hub. Seattle Soccer House takes over Pacific Place with a spectacular four-story interior LED screen built inside the five-story downtown mall, surrounded by interactive activations, information booths, and fellow fans. It runs daily through the last Seattle match on July 6, with direct-access parking and a central downtown location on the transit grid. This is the all-weather option, which matters in Seattle in June.

Seattle Soccer Celebration at Pier 62

WATERFRONT · 1951 ALASKAN WAY · FREE

A first-of-its-kind floating fan experience on Elliott Bay, hosted by the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign. The Seattle Soccer Celebration puts a floating mini pitch, waterfront watch parties, music, and food and culture from across the city right at the water's edge at Pier 62. If you want the single most photogenic place in America to watch a World Cup match, this is it.

Let's Play SEA '26 at Seattle Center

SEATTLE CENTER · 305 HARRISON STREET · FREE · FAMILY-FRIENDLY

The big, family-friendly civic gathering place at the foot of the Space Needle. Let's Play SEA '26, the World Soccer Fan Celebration at Seattle Center, brings large screens, DJ sets, spectacles, and campus-wide activations together with music, movement, art, and culture. This is where the energy of the tournament becomes a citywide party, and it is built for fans traveling with kids.

Match Day Live at Victory Hall, SoDo

SODO · 1201 1ST AVENUE SOUTH · WALKABLE TO LUMEN FIELD · FREE

Hosted by the Seattle Mariners a short walk from the stadium, Match Day Live at Victory Hall puts World Cup matches on a 23-foot screen throughout the tournament. It is the natural overflow and pregame spot for the SoDo and Pioneer Square crowd, close enough to fold into a match-day walk to Lumen Field.

Beyond downtown, the Host Committee has partnered with nine communities across Washington State for official fan zones from Bellingham to Spokane to Yakima, including Bremerton, Everett, Olympia-Lacey, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians in partnership with Tacoma, the Tri-Cities, and Vancouver, Washington. If your trip takes you outside Seattle, there is an official watch party waiting. Confirm dates and programming on the Host Committee site, since schedules update as matches approach.

Part of the World Cup is wearing it, and Seattle's tournament field brings some of the most passionate traveling support in the world. Skip the sidewalk knockoffs and go to the official sources, where the gear is the real thing: team jerseys, scarves, hats, the host-city collection, and collectibles.

FIFA's official store carries a dedicated Seattle host-city collection, including the Seattle host-city poster and tournament apparel, and there are official retail locations inside Lumen Field on match days. If you want one Seattle-specific keepsake, the host-city poster is the piece to take home.

A general view of scenes around Seattle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images A general view of scenes around Seattle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

You are at the World Cup. You are also in one of the most beautiful cities in America. And if you want to fill the days between matches, Seattle's summer calendar runs deep, the Mariners at T-Mobile Park right next door to Lumen Field, concerts and events across the city. You can find seats to all of it, fee-free, through TickPick. Here is what else to do.

1. Pike Place Market, the Full Morning

Not a visit to watch the fish throwing (though the fish throwing is real and worth seeing once). A full morning in Pike Place Market, up and down the hillclimb, into the lower levels where craftspeople and specialty food vendors have operated for decades, through the flower stalls where Washington State farm flowers sell for a quarter of what they would cost in a retail shop, past the cheese counters and the pasta shops and the original Starbucks that opened in 1971 on the corner of 1st and Pike. The market has operated continuously since 1907. It is the single most accurate representation of Seattle's character available anywhere in the city.

2. Kerry Park, the Skyline View

Kerry Park on Queen Anne Hill is a small overlook with a specific and irreplaceable view: the Seattle skyline, the Space Needle in the foreground, Mount Rainier rising behind the city on clear days in an image so picturesque that it constitutes nearly every postcard produced about Seattle since the 1960s. Go at dawn or dusk. Bring a camera that can handle the light differential between the city and the mountain. This view, on a clear day with Rainier fully visible, is one of the most memorable urban panoramas in North America.

3. The Olympic Sculpture Park

The Seattle Art Museum's Olympic Sculpture Park is a nine-acre outdoor museum on the waterfront north of Pike Place, free to visit, open every day of the year, and home to one of the strongest collections of outdoor sculpture in the United States: Alexander Calder's Eagle, Richard Serra's Wake, Louise Bourgeois's Eye Benches. The park descends from Western Avenue to the waterfront and connects to the Myrtle Edwards Park trail along the bay. On match days, the sculpture park is the best no-cost activity in downtown Seattle. On non-match days, it is still the best one.

4. The Ferry to Bainbridge Island

The Washington State Ferries terminal at Colman Dock runs a 35-minute crossing to Bainbridge Island from downtown Seattle. The ride across Puget Sound, with the Olympic Mountains ahead and the Seattle skyline receding behind you, is one of the most beautiful commutes in the world. Bainbridge Island has a small walkable downtown with wine shops, bookstores, and restaurants a five-minute walk from the ferry terminal. Spend a few hours, eat lunch, take the ferry back. This is the non-match day that World Cup visitors to Seattle consistently describe as the highlight of their trip outside the stadium.

5. Chihuly Garden and Glass

Adjacent to the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass contains the most comprehensive permanent collection of Dale Chihuly's work anywhere in the world, glasswork on a scale and in an environment designed specifically for the artist. The garden installations are particularly extraordinary in the Pacific Northwest's natural light. For World Cup visitors who have a non-match afternoon and want something that does not require significant athletic effort, this is the correct answer. The glasshouse alone justifies the ticket price.

6. Discovery Park and Magnolia

Discovery Park occupies 534 acres on the Magnolia Bluff, once a military installation, now the largest park in Seattle, with trails through old-growth forest, meadows overlooking Puget Sound, a lighthouse, and beaches on the Sound's edge. From the North Beach at low tide, the Olympic Mountains fill the entire western horizon. The Loop Trail covers the park's perimeter in 2.8 miles. Go on a non-match morning when the marine layer is burning off and the light over the Sound is doing what Pacific Northwest light does at its best: making the landscape look like a painting that does not need a frame.

The Link light rail runs directly to the stadium. Stadium Station on the 1 Line is adjacent to Lumen Field. From Capitol Hill Station, five minutes. From the University of Washington, twelve. From the airport, forty. No car, no rideshare surge, no parking crisis. The Link is the correct answer for every match. Load your ORCA Card at the airport and use it for the entire trip. Salumi in Pioneer Square sells out before noon. Armandino Batali opened this salumi shop on 2nd Avenue South, adjacent to Lumen Field, and it has been making its own cured meats since 2000. They sell what they have until it is gone, which is typically before noon on busy days. Go on a non-match morning. Order the cured meats to take to a park lunch. This is one of the best-kept food secrets in Pioneer Square and the best stadium-adjacent meal available in Seattle. The original Starbucks is worth visiting once, not repeatedly. The Pike Place location opened in 1971. It is exactly what you expect. The line is exactly as long as you expect. Go once, order a coffee, and tell people you went to the original Starbucks. Then drink your coffee at one of the 50 genuinely better Seattle coffee shops within a five-minute walk and understand that this city's coffee culture goes far deeper than its most famous export. The Sounders supporters section is a World Cup education. The Emerald City Supporters and other Sounders supporter groups have been organizing and traveling for fifteen years. Several of them are organizing World Cup gatherings and watch parties throughout the tournament. Connect with them on social media before you arrive. They know how to do this. They have been doing it longer than most American fan groups. Mount Rainier is visible from downtown Seattle on clear days. 14,411 feet of stratovolcano, 59 miles from the city, rising above the horizon in the southeast in a way that stops conversations mid-sentence on a clear morning. June in Seattle tends toward overcast with clearings. On the clear mornings, look south and east from the waterfront, Kerry Park, or the ferry. This is a specific experience and you should not miss it if the mountain decides to show itself.

Seattle has been one of the world's great soccer cities for years. The World Cup makes it official. Lumen Field, reinvested and ready, will be the loudest venue in the tournament for the matches that bring the most intensely partisan crowds, and the USA vs. Australia crowd will be among the most committed of any match in North America.

But the city that surrounds the stadium is worth your full attention too. The market, the water, the mountains, the oysters, the ferries, the neighborhoods that have been growing their own cultural identities for generations without the world paying much attention. The World Cup brought the world here. Everything else will make you glad it did.

Seattle is the most underrated World Cup host city in North America. It will not be underrated anymore after the summer of 2026.

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