Why the World Cup Oddsmakers Got It Wrong on Today’s English and Croatian Attacks | FIFA Best Bets

World Cup Best Bets: Hammering an English Wave and a Croatian Bounce-Back

Let’s be completely real for a second: the second round of group stage matches is where the real betting edges are forged. Teams are either playing for absolute survival or looking to lock up their knockout spot with an exclamation point. Yet, the oddsmakers are still over-indexing on low-scoring defensive narratives from opening-day flukes.

Today, we are skipping the speculative sides and locking in two premium plays where the offensive volume is simply too loud to ignore.

After a perfect 2-0 set of picks on yesterday’s recommendations, let’s cash some more tickets today.

England to Score in Both Halves (-120) vs. Ghana

The Three Lions are currently operating like a powerful cheat code. England is ranked fourth in the FIFA World Rankings, while Ghana sits all the way down at 65th. If you want a blueprint for how today is going to shake out, just look at what England did in their tournament opener. They completely dismantled a very tough Croatia squad in a 4-2 thriller.

As we can see, England’s star-studded frontline is already in peak tournament form. Harry Kane has bagged a brace, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford have already opened their accounts. When you have service coming from Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Elliot Anderson, scoring opportunities are practically guaranteed.

Looking at the team stats, England is averaging a massive 4.00 goals scored per game on an elite 3.20 Expected Goals (xG). Ghana, on the other hand, might have scraped by with a 1-0 win over Panama in their opener, but their defensive metrics are a total mirage. England is priced at -120 to go over 2.5 goals as a team today, but we are taking the far smarter angle.

Back the English attack to start fast and stay aggressive, finding the back of the net in both halves at a very reasonable -120 price tag.

Panama vs. Croatia — Over 2.5 Goals (-120)

Our second play of the day is a pure desperation-and-pace mismatch. Croatia is ranked 15th in the world, while Panama sits at 40th. Croatia enters tonight with their backs completely against the wall after that wild 4-2 opening loss to England. But while their defense struggled, their attack still managed to breach one of the world’s best backlines twice, thanks to goals from Martin Baturina and Petar Musa. Croatia’s defensive metrics are highly volatile, currently conceding 4.00 goals per game on a leaky 3.20 Expected Goals Conceded (xGA). They are going to throw bodies forward tonight because a draw does them almost no favors.

This is spectacular news for the Over. Panama was kept off the scoresheet in a 1-0 setback to Ghana, but they are highly capable of contributing to this total. In their pre-tournament warm-ups, Panama showed they can both score and bleed goals, losing 6-2 to Brazil and beating the Dominican Republic 4-2.

With a game goal range of 2-4 priced at a heavily juiced -190, and Croatia alone to score 3+ goals sitting at +162, backing the flat Over 2.5 at -120 is an absolute steal.

Croatia will do the heavy lifting here, but Panama’s counter-attack will have plenty of open space to put one in the net and sail this over the finish line.

World Cup Best Bets Final Whistle

We are keeping things simple today and backing elite offensive engines. England‘s relentless attack is far too deep for Ghana to keep out for 90 minutes, making them a lock to strike in both halves. Meanwhile, a desperate Croatia squad is going to turn their clash with Panama into an absolute track meet, making the Over 2.5 at -120 the sharpest value play on the board. Let’s cash them both.