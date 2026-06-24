Norway’s Rise, “The Terminator” and a Nation in the Spotlight

Norway's Menu is Winning Almost as Much Attention as Its Soccer Team
Norway National Team Diet
- 580 kilograms (1,280 pounds) of ingredients reportedly accompanied the team.
- 300 kilograms (661 pounds) consisted of fish products.
- 116 kilograms (256 pounds) were traditional Norwegian brown cheese.
- Norway brought three chefs to its World Cup base camp.
- The food story became one of the tournament's biggest viral talking points.
When my wife suggested I look into Norway's food story during the World Cup, I assumed it was another social media exaggeration. As it turns out, there was some truth behind the buzz.
Norway didn't arrive in the United States trying to avoid American food. However, reports confirmed the team brought three chefs and more than 1,200 pounds of select ingredients to its training base in North Carolina. That's a serious commitment to nutrition, preparation and performance.
Think about it. If you're Erling Haaland and preparing for a World Cup match, why leave anything to chance?
According to reports, Norway's national team arrived in the United States with three chefs and approximately 580 kilograms about 1,280 pounds of imported ingredients. The shipment reportedly included roughly 661 pounds of fish and 256 pounds of Norway's famous brown cheese, known as brunost.
The story quickly gained traction because it sounds almost unbelievable. While claims that Norway was refusing to eat American food were exaggerated, the reality is still fascinating.
For Norway, food is part of performance. For fans, it became one of the most unexpected World Cup storylines.
Suddenly people weren't only talking about Haaland's goals. They were discussing hundreds of pounds of fish, stacks of brown cheese and how a nation's culture traveled thousands of miles alongside its players.