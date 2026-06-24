Tyreek Hill: Chiefs Lead Odds, History Favors Great Receivers

NFL: Tyreek Hill 2026 Outlook

The Resume Says Hall of Fame

Takeaways on Tyreek Hill

819 career receptions.

11,363 receiving yards.

83 receiving touchdowns.

Five First-Team All-Pro selections.

Eight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl championship.

Regardless of what happens next, Tyreek Hill has already authored a résumé that places him among the greatest receivers of his era. A fifth-round pick out of West Alabama in 2016, Hill transformed from a raw prospect into one of the NFL's most feared offensive weapons.

Through the 2025 season, Hill accumulated 819 receptions, 11,363 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections, five First-Team All-Pro honors, and helped the Kansas City Chiefs capture a Super Bowl championship. His 2023 season with Miami remains one of the most explosive campaigns in recent memory.

This is why the betting markets remain fascinated by his future. Hall of Fame-caliber players often receive opportunities others do not. Teams are willing to gamble on greatness, especially when that greatness once changed defensive game plans every Sunday.

The next chapter may be Kansas City, Washington, Baltimore, San Francisco, or perhaps a return to Miami. Whatever happens, Hill's legacy is already secure.