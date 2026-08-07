Steelers Claim Rookie Tight End out of Wisconsin

Steelers Add 2025 second all-Big Ten Tight End

Latrobe, PA – The Steelers added another developmental piece to their tight end room Friday, claiming Lance Mason off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Mason originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May after finishing his college career at Wisconsin. Undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mason finished the 2025 season with 30 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns. In his lone season with the Badgers he earned second-team all-Big Ten honors.

His path to the NFL was anything but conventional. Mason spent three seasons at Missouri State before transferring to Wisconsin, where he appeared in 42 career college games. He finished with 16 receptions for 198 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch, with two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Mason gives Pittsburgh another athletic body to evaluate during the grind of training camp and the preseason. Mason’s game athleticism mirrors the tight end they waived in JJ Galbreath as the corresponding move.

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