Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 11 hours ago

Steelers Claim Rookie Tight End out of Wisconsin

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Steelers Add 2025 second all-Big Ten Tight End

Latrobe, PA – The Steelers added another developmental piece to their tight end room Friday, claiming Lance Mason off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Mason originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May after finishing his college career at Wisconsin. Undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mason finished the 2025 season with 30 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns. In his lone season with the Badgers he earned second-team all-Big Ten honors.

His path to the NFL was anything but conventional. Mason spent three seasons at Missouri State before transferring to Wisconsin, where he appeared in 42 career college games. He finished with 16 receptions for 198 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch, with two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Mason gives Pittsburgh another athletic body to evaluate during the grind of training camp and the preseason. Mason’s game athleticism mirrors the tight end they waived in JJ Galbreath as the corresponding move.

Wisconsin Statistics

  • Receptions: 30
  • Yards: 398
  • Touchdowns: 4
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 8 3:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

-1.5

-136

O 7.5

NYY

NYY

+1.5

+126

U 7.5

Aug 8 4:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATH

ATH

+1.5

+235

O 9

BOS

BOS

-1.5

-260

U 9

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MVP Race Tightens with Ohtani & Pete Crow-Armstrong Leading
MLB · 14 hours ago
MVP Race Tightens with Ohtani & Pete Crow-Armstrong Leading
MLB's Race to the Bottom: Worst Team Odds & Markets
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB's Race to the Bottom: Worst Team Odds & Markets
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
MLB · 3 days ago
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 1 week ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 1 week ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader