Chargers Camp: Branson Taylor gets first-team look again, Defense makes plays

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Chargers’ second day in pads took place Thursday morning at The Bolt and featured more live-play situations, along with one-on-one reps between the offensive and defensive lines.

Right off the bat, left tackle Rashawn Slater, who left the first padded practice on Tuesday, warmed up with the team and played a couple of snaps at left tackle during 11-on-11. He rotated with Trey Pipkins and Branson Taylor.

Taylor saw the most reps at left guard with the first-team offensive line in front of quarterback Justin Herbert. In fact, he took all of the reps unless he was moved to left tackle. The Chargers might like the growth they have seen from his rookie year until now, which could explain why he is seeing consistent playing time.

Kayode Awosika stepped in at left guard when Taylor moved to left tackle. When Trey Lance was at quarterback, the offensive line in front of him consisted of Pipkins, Awosika, Jake Slaughter, Trevor Penning and Logan Taylor.

The offensive line did a better job during 11-on-11 on Thursday than it did during the first padded practice.

Before the teams jumped into 11-on-11, there was a 7-on-7 period on field one, but the focus shifted to the second field, where the offensive and defensive lines were doing one-on-ones.

None of the starters except Tyler Biadasz took part, while all of the players competing for the left guard spot participated. The Chargers center won his only rep.

Another offensive lineman who had a strong showing was Taylor, who continues to move all over the offensive line.

One of the biggest standouts was defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, who has flashed throughout camp, and that continued on Thursday. He is a player the defense is counting on after a six-sack season in 2025.

During the kickoff portion of practice, he flew down the field and thumped returner Jaret Patterson, which drew a reaction from the players on the sideline.

"He's in, at, or near the top," Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary said. "Another guy, I feel like I repeat myself sometimes just because we have a lot of great guys, but he's a dude that is going to be the best version of him every day. He's going to max out. No matter what that ceiling is for him, he's going to try and reach it. He's been incredibly impressive, he gives us pass rush ability inside. I'm excited to see him this year."

There was a play where rookie Akheem Mesidor went one-on-one with right tackle Travis Burke, blew past him and was able to touch assistant offensive line coach Nick Hardwick, who was playing quarterback.

There were also some solid reps from Nadame Tucker and Kyle Kennard, who flashed quite a bit on Thursday.

"Very competitive group," O'Leary said of the edge rusher room. "Those young guys are trying to catch those veterans."

One of the best plays of the day belonged to wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who continues to get open and make plays. He created separation from cornerback Donte Jackson, allowing Herbert to fire a pass that squeezed past a diving Tony Jefferson and into McConkey’s hands. The play got the crowd fired up.

The defense made some good plays of its own, especially when the first-team offense went against the first-team defense. The situation with edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu remains interesting because it had looked like he was holding in, but he participated in 11-on-11 and made a strong play by stopping running back Omarion Hampton for no gain, which got Derwin James and other defenders fired up.

Another defensive highlight came when Herbert dropped back and sent a pass toward tight end Charlie Kolar. The ball went straight through Kolar’s hands and into the arms of rookie safety Genesis Smith for an easy interception.

"Ball skills, QB anticipation and ball skills (are) really impressive," O'Leary said. "Today, he showed up when the pads came on a little bit.”

The Chargers are off Friday and will resume practice Saturday morning at 10 a.m. PT.