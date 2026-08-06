ESPN Ranks the Top 12 NFL Best Available Free Agents Right Now

Update: Stefon Diggs has signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders
Stefon Diggs Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: WR
- Previous Team: New England Patriots
- Age: 32
- Experience: 11 Years
- Previous AAV: $21,166,667
- Career Earnings: $1157,171,681
- Market Value (Spotrac): $13,823,010
ESPN Free Agent Rankings
- Previous Rank: 3
- Overall ESPN Free Agent Rank: 33
- ESPN Position Rank: 6
Stefon Diggs is still a high-volume target who can take over games when featured, despite entering his 30s. His 85 receptions, 1,014 yards, and 4 TDs highlight a receiver who can still command defensive attention as a true WR1.
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 85 receptions
- 1,014 yards
- 4 TDs