NFL Execs, Coaches and Scouts Rank the Top 10 Quarterbacks on ESPN

The League Has Spoken: ESPN Ranks the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks for 2026
With 2026 NFL training camps opening up across the country, ESPN surveyed over 70 high-ranking league executives, head coaches, offensive coordinators, and scouts to establish the definitive QB hierarchy entering the season. This isn't a lifetime achievement award or a five-year projection; it's a cold-blooded evaluation of who is the absolute best right now.
The results of this year's survey delivered absolute chaos. Patrick Mahomes’ three-year reign at the top has officially been snapped, an ageless veteran vaulted into the top three off an MVP campaign, and a new wave of explosive young playmakers crashed the top-10 party.
Clear off your whiteboards and step into the film room; here is how the NFL's decision-makers ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in football today.