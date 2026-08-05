Chargers Camp: McDaniel sees rapid progress from Herbert, Hampton turning heads

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Mike McDaniel apologized for wearing Tony Stark-style glasses when he began his press conference on Wednesday, but his 27-minute session with reporters turned out to be one of the more interesting media availabilities of training camp.

He praised both quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton for the way they have started camp.

When it comes to Herbert, McDaniel believes his quarterback is fully committed to learning the new offense, and that has been one of the most encouraging parts of camp.

"Full lean-in, full buy-in and I can't stress it enough, it's very difficult for high performers to do things outside of what's given them success," McDaniel said.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) greeting running back Omarion Hampton (8) during Chargers training camp at the Bolt on Wednesday, July 29th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) greeting running back Omarion Hampton (8) during Chargers training camp at the Bolt on Wednesday, July 29th in El Segundo, CA.

McDaniel has asked Herbert to make several changes, including adjustments to his footwork and even his shotgun stance, something that is uncommon for a quarterback entering his seventh NFL season.

Herbert has embraced the challenge. After all, this is his fifth offensive coordinator in the NFL and his ninth offensive system since becoming Oregon's starting quarterback.

"He's really progressing as fast as one could even picture, much faster than I was planning for," McDaniel said.

One of Herbert's most impressive traits since Jim Harbaugh took over has been his ability to protect the football during training camp. No matter how talented the Chargers defense is, they rarely force turnovers against him.

That changed during Tuesday's first padded practice.

On a pass intended for rookie receiver Tre Harris, safety Kendall Williamson battled for the ball and ripped it away for Herbert's first turnover of camp.

“It [The interception] was a great rep,” McDaniel said.

Why?

"He threw a pick simply because he's leaning into the process and getting comfortable with all the things we're asking him to do,” McDaniel said. “On that particular play, he has his eyes set on an eligible here and reset the throw and got an incredible learning experience that will benefit him in the game."

McDaniel later explained that Herbert executed exactly what the coaching staff wanted, even if the play ended in a turnover.

"It was the first time he executed in a live situation, that reset high-low I'm asking him to do," McDaniel said. "He had the timing, he got the space where it should be completed and he didn't get rattled by the result, which is what is so key for guys in training camp if you're trying to do something special during the year."

As for Hampton, much of training camp has been conducted at less than full speed, but the second-year running back has looked noticeably different.

During Tuesday's practice, Hampton bounced a handoff outside, found a crease and, despite defenders not tackling to the ground, showcased the burst that had the crowd buzzing.

His offensive coordinator has noticed the improvement as well.

LA Chargers Alec Ingold (30) and LA Chargers Omarion Hampton (8) participates in drills during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California. Ardie Crenshaw – The Sporting Tribune LA Chargers Alec Ingold (30) and LA Chargers Omarion Hampton (8) participates in drills during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California.

"From the first day we've gotten on the field to [Tuesday], you could argue and crown he's had as much, if not the most growth, of any player," McDaniel said.

Hampton was especially excited to finally practice in pads after going months without wearing them.

"It had been so long," Hampton said Wednesday. "It was exciting to get out there with all the guys and have pads on."

Hampton flashed his potential as a rookie when healthy, despite dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season.

At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he has the size and speed to become the physical presence the Chargers have been searching for in their running game.

"In and around contact, some of the things we can work with ball carriers is how they approach tacklers," McDaniel said. "For him and his skillset, no one wants to tackle that guy, that is a massive human moving very fast. The less we can get him to stop his feet and do what we call slash and pick edges of defenders and shoulder punch him, the better.”

McDaniel's run-heavy scheme should also help Hampton maximize his talent.

The offensive coordinator believes running backs coach Max McCaffrey is the ideal coach to help Hampton continue his development.

"He's a perfect pairing for… Max McCaffrey, because this guy [Hampton] is completely obsessed and focused," McDaniel said. "His track and the urgency with which we're trying to get him to start the play at the beginning of the play, it has been phenomenal.”

One final note from practice: left tackle Rashawn Slater participated in everything, from individual drills to 11-on-11 work.

The Chargers will practice in pads again on Thursday. If Slater is a full participant once again, any concern about his status can likely be put to rest.