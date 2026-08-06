Ranking All 14 Active No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Picks 1-14

Ranking Active NFL No. 1 Draft Picks

Top of the Board: Power Ranking All 13 Active No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Picks

Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is the ultimate franchise-altering lottery ticket. It’s the golden key that can instantly lift an organization out of the cellar or haunt a general manager's legacy for a decade. While some top picks turn into eternal draft busts, others live up to the astronomical hype, collecting Super Bowl rings, MVP trophies, and All-Pro nods along the way.

As we kick off the 2026 NFL season, there are 13 active former No. 1 overall picks currently under contract across the league, 11 of whom are quarterbacks, proving once again that when you hold the top card, you almost always gamble on a franchise signal-caller.

We audited every single active top pick, cross-examining their career resumes, game-tilting impact, and current standing in the league matrix to rank them from top to bottom. Plus, we've got an elite free-agent pass rusher sitting in our honorable mention spot as he hunts for his next home.

Here is our official power ranking of every active No. 1 overall pick in the NFL today.