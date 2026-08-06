Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 10 minutes ago

Speculation swirls as Aaron Donald donns helmet at Rams facility

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Rams had retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald do a little workout on Wednesday. A source told Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons that Donald wanted to test how his body feels in the gear again. He was seen in a helmet at the Woodland Hills facility, which has sparked speculation that he might be ready to rejoin the team.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted, “Aaron Donald worked out today for the Los Angeles Rams, per the NFL wire.” 

JJ Watt, now working as the lead analyst for CBS, responded, writing, “Is there anybody (outside of the NFC West) that doesn’t want to see this happen? Would be incredible.” 

The Rams recently added star Myles Garrett to their defense, which has fans excited to see the two of them together.

After the 2023 season, Donald retired after giving 10 years to the Rams and winning a Super Bowl. But he has continuously shown fans a glimpse of his fitness through his workout videos, and now he has joined the Rams to get back into shape for work. He, who is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year himself, would want to team up with two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Garrett to instill fear in other teams in the NFL league.

Head coach Sean McVay said on July 31 that Donald's training was “going really well.” Donald's workout is a technical process, so from now on, things can only be said step by step.

“He's putting himself in a position to make a decision,” McVay said. “And so, he's working hard, he's feeling good. He's really been doing some different things that are in alignment with being able to play this game, activating his lower half, and he's feeling good so far”.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said with a smile at training camp:

“I heard it was good. It was more (about) how he felt…. Obviously, we'd be really excited about that. You're getting one of the best players of all time. I have a great history with him. We know what a great guy he is”.

Garrett, who doesn't have personal knowledge of Donald's plans, said:

“Hopefully we'll link up here soon and I'll see where his head is at, and just break bread with him as well. I don't know how he's feeling. I don't know where he is in this process, but it is a process”.

The Rams' offense is already awesome, so the math changes with Donald because teams can’t double team 5 defenders at the line of scrimmage and off the edge. The linemen will try to double team Garrett on every snap, and the Rams will get one-on-one open opportunities with Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Ford, and Braden Fiske.

McVay said last week that he didn’t have any special expectations for decisions before the end of the training camp at Loyola Marymount University. The Rams will gather again in Woodland Hills on Saturday, after which there will be four more practice sessions in Woodland Hills before their first preseason game next week, and some clear information about Donald will become available. If Donald can even match his old performance, the Rams' defense will be dangerous, and yeah, with the Super Bowl being in Los Angeles, this opportunity is golden.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Blue Jays +205, O 8
TOR

TOR

5

HOU

HOU

4

Final
Cubs -116, O 10
LAD

LAD

6

CHC

CHC

7

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB's Race to the Bottom: Worst Team Odds & Markets
MLB · 8 hours ago
MLB's Race to the Bottom: Worst Team Odds & Markets
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
MLB · 1 day ago
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 1 week ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 1 week ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 2 weeks ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights