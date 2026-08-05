The Anti-Diva NFL Wideout: Steelers Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr.: Silent Superstar

Michael Pittman Jr. PFF Quick Cuts

115 total targets

96 open targets

19 tight-window targets

75 targets vs. zone (ZUT)

35 targets vs. single coverage

71 middle-of-field (MOF) targets

44 outside-the-numbers targets

37 targets (10-19 yards)

35 targets (5-9 yards)

25 targets (1-4 yards)

18 crossing-route targets

17 in-route targets

16 go-route targets

16 slant targets

5 drops

6 screen targets

2 scramble-drill targets

Pittman's usage confirms what shows up on film.

He's a volume possession receiver who thrives by working the intermediate areas of the field rather than living off vertical shots.

The heavy dose of targets against zone coverage and over the middle suggests quarterbacks trust him to uncover in traffic and present a dependable throwing window. His route tree leans toward slants, crossers, digs and hitches, allowing him to use size, body positioning and strong hands to consistently move the chains.

While he isn't featured as a pure field-stretcher, Pittman gives offense stability. He wins with timing, toughness and route discipline, making him an ideal complementary target who can keep drives alive while explosive playmakers stretch the defense elsewhere.

After five years he gets the combo of McCarthy and Rodgers. Possibly the final season for the four-time league MVP should be good for Pittman Jr. to enjoy a renaissance in his career.