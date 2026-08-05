The Anti-Diva NFL Wideout: Steelers Michael Pittman Jr.

Finally Catching Passes from Aaron Rodgers
Since entering the NFL in 2020, Michael Pittman Jr. has caught passes from Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew II, Joe Flacco, Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones and several others.
Now he walks into the huddle with one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has ever seen.
The difference has already left an impression.
Colts Starting Quarterbacks (2020–2025)
- 2020: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Zach Pascal
- 2021: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason
- 2022: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles
- 2023: Gardner Minshew II, Anthony Richardson
- 2024: Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco
- 2025: Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson
"Oh yeah, I mean Aaron knows more football than anybody, and just being able to learn from him. I thought I knew a lot of football playing six years, but I'm learning that I got a lot more to learn. So just catching up to his speed and getting reps in."
The learning doesn't stop when meetings end.
Rodgers constantly shares details that most quarterbacks simply don't see.
"I mean he's always dropping little dimes. So pretty much everything that he says, honestly."
For a receiver who has endured one of the NFL's longest quarterback carousels, Pittsburgh doesn't just represent a new team. It represents stability, elite quarterback play and perhaps the best opportunity of his career to maximize everything he has to offer.