CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: First Round Picks 1-32

31. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
Nick Marsh NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 203 lbs
"Marsh transferred from Michigan State where he was targeted 102 times in 2025. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he looks like the natural replacement for Elijah Sarratt (and like Sarratt, he lined up outside about 95% of the time). Despite his size, Marsh can put his foot in the ground and get in and out of breaks, creating separation at the route stem. Like Sarratt, he won't consistently create separation on vertical routes, but he has legit contested-catch and YAC ability, and he uses his frame to shield defenders." — Wilson
Reaction: Marsh's contested-catch billing is projection rather than proof thus far, and if the drops don't clean up, this is a big receiver who wins less often than his frame suggests.