Ranking the Best Available 22 NFL Free Agents Right Now

16. Kyle Van Noy (LB/EDGE)
Kyle Van Noy Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- 2025 Team: Ravens
- Age: 35
- Experience: 12 Years
After a 12.5- sack surge in 2024, Kyle Van Noy fell back to earth last season, managing just two sacks and 20 tackles across 15 games. That said, you don’t sign KVN to be a premiere pass rusher at this point of his career; you sign him to stabilize your rotational depth, set a professional standard in the film room, and play smart, situational football in January.