Chargers' 1st padded practice brings intensity, Slater injury update, O-line battle takes shape

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Chargers held their first padded practice of training camp Tuesday morning in San Diego, and Jim Harbaugh was excited for the milestone.

"It's part of the process," Harbaugh said. "Feels good for players to have the armor on. It's an important step we're making today."

It was a tale of two practices. The offense dominated the 7-on-7 period, with Justin Herbert throwing back-to-back touchdown passes to Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey from 15 yards out.

He also connected with McConkey on a 25-yard completion down the field that got the fans fired up.

"The guys we have running routes are making special plays," Herbert said.

After Herbert and the offense's strong start, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale started yelling at his secondary, telling them they needed to wake up.

During the 11-on-11 period, the defense stepped up and set the tone, which is something they will be expected to do this season given the talent on Chris O'Leary's unit.

"It felt good to get little thuds, get off blocks," safety Derwin James Jr. said. "You could tell it feels like football more. I'm happy to put the pads on for sure."

LA Chargers Justin Herbert (10) throws the football during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California. Ardie Crenshaw – The Sporting Tribune LA Chargers Justin Herbert (10) throws the football during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California.

James shot into the backfield on the first play and would have registered a sack, but quarterbacks are off limits during practice.

"I love it. Obviously, you can't set the tone by getting the quarterback to the ground, but I can envision making the play,” James said. “I love rushing the quarterback, I love covering, I love doing it all, to be honest."

Justin Eboigbe, Nadame Tucker, Khalil Mack, and Akheem Mesidor consistently pressured Herbert and the other quarterbacks during the 11-on-11 sessions.

The defensive front was disruptive throughout practice.

"Just being able to put pressure, we got to stay away from the gold jerseys so everybody can't really see it, but guys are rushing good," James said.

The defense's biggest play came when Herbert threw a pass intended for Tre Harris. Safety Kendall Williamson arrived at the same time as Harris, with both players getting a hand on the ball.

Williamson wrestled it away from Harris and came down with the interception, sending Clinkscale and the rest of the defense into celebration.

"That was nice, he snagged it,” James said. “Herbert gunned it in there.”

Slater worry

During the first 11-on-11 period, left tackle Rashawn Slater walked over to a trainer while pointing toward his left leg. He tried stretching it and walking it off before heading with the trainer to the medical tent as the team split for kickoff work.

Slater later put his helmet back on and tested the leg by going through pass protection and run-blocking drills.

However, when the offense returned for 11-on-11 work, Slater remained on the sideline and watched the rest of practice. He stayed on the field afterward and spent time with his family.

During media availability, Herbert was asked about his left tackle and immediately responded, "It's the unfortunate part of the NFL."

LA Chargers Brenen Thompson (89) participates in drills during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California. Ardie Crenshaw -The Sporting Tribune LA Chargers Brenen Thompson (89) participates in drills during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California.

When asked if Slater had given him an update, Herbert replied, "Probably not from me. If you maybe if you ask him, but I don't want to I don't want to speak for him."

Herbert smiled while saying that and was asked again. This time he answered, "He said he wanted to be back out there, so I think that's okay."

It will be interesting to see if Slater participates in Wednesday's practice.

O-line Harbaugh update

Another day, another offensive line conversation that sends everything into a loop.

The battle at left guard now features five contenders: Kayode Awosika, Trevor Penning, Jake Slaughter, Trey Pipkins, and Branson Taylor.

Harbaugh is known for talking without revealing much, but before Tuesday's first padded practice, he offered a notable update.

He spent about two minutes complimenting each player and explaining what makes each of them special after saying, "He's been probably the most consistent guy there, and probably could even say in the lead."

He was referring to Kayode Awosika, who has taken a large share of the snaps at left guard. Awosika has been the frontrunner since OTAs, although there is still more than a month remaining before the regular season.

On Tuesday, Pipkins initially took the snaps at left guard. After Slater left practice, Pipkins kicked out to left tackle while Awosika moved back into the left guard spot.

There has also been plenty of discussion surrounding Slaughter, but this competition could be turning into a two-man race between Awosika and Pipkins, especially since Harbaugh continues to call Pipkins one of the team's "top-5 offensive lineman."

Harbaugh expects to name a starter within "the next 10" practices.