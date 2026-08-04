Bleacher Report 2027 First Round NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 1-32

We’ve officially laid down Bleacher Report's way-too-early first-round blueprint for the 2027 class, but now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard and judge the board!

The Quarterback Crown: Is Arch Manning going No. 1 overall to Arizona a stone-cold lock, or would you take Oregon's Dante Moore or Ohio State's Julian Sayin ahead of the Texas star?

The Jets' Three-Pick Haul: Did Gang Green win the draft by walking away with Dante Moore (#2), Cam Coleman (#15), and Kewan Lacy (#19) to completely overhaul their offense in a single night?

The Late-Round Steal: Which player near the end of the round, like South Carolina pass rusher Dylan Stewart (#18) or Oregon safety Koi Perich (#30), is going to make the rest of the league look silly for passing on them?