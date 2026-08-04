Bleacher Report 2027 First Round NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 1-32

Bleacher Report's 2027 1st-Round Mock Draft Audit
The dust has barely settled on the 2026 NFL Draft, but true draft addicts know the grinding process of scouting future superstars never takes a day off. Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar mapped out an early 2027 first-round mock draft based on the latest Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
While upcoming Saturdays will inevitably shake up the board and transform stock values, a star-studded collection of signal-callers, game-wrecking pass rushers, and electric perimeter weapons are already building first-round cases. With four quarterbacks flying off the board in the top ten alone and a flurry of secondary talent rounding out the tail end, this draft class has all the makings of a legendary group.
We audited Bleacher Report's 32-team projection and broke down every single first-round fit. Here is how the 2027 opening round could fall.