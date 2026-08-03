2026 Indiana Football First Glance Preview: Nebraska Trip Starts Defining Stretch for IU

Week Six: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 10 at TBA

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: TBA

Cornhuskers at a Glance

Head Coach: Matt Rhule

Entering his 4th season as Nebraska’s head coach

Record at Rutgers: 99-108 (43-87 in Big East/Big Ten)

Overall Record: 99-108

Last Season: 5-7 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Series History vs. Indiana

Record: 9-11-3

Last Meeting: Indiana won 56-7 in 2024

Cornhuskers Returning Leaders

Passing: TJ Lateef (74-123, 904 yards, 5 TDs 1 INT)

Rushing: Mekhi Nelson (27 rushes, 147 yards 1 TD)

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter (43 catches, 617 yards 5 TDs)

Tackles: DB Rex Guthrie (63 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PBU)

Cornhuskers Names to Know

Jacory Barney, Wide Receiver

Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback

Rex Guthrie, Safety

Vincent Shavers, Linebacker

Cornhuskers Preseason Predictions

Athlon: 10th in the Big Ten

Lindy’s: 11th in the Big Ten

Phil Steele: T-9th in the Big Ten

Sporting News: 11th in the Big Ten

SP+: 37th Nationally

Impact Newcomers for the Cornhuskers

Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback (Transfer from UNLV)

Owen Stoudmire, Defensive Tackle (Transfer from Boston College)

Paul Mubenga, Offensive Line (Transfer from LSU)

Biggest Questions Facing the Cornhuskers

1. Can Matt Rhule Breakthrough?

2. Did the Cornhuskers do Enough in the Transfer Portal?

3. How Will Anthony Colandrea’s Game Translate to the Big Ten?

Nebraska Program Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were poised to take the Year 3 Leap under Matt Rhule, but an injury to Dylan Raiola turned a promising 6-3 start into a 7-6 season with a blowout loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Nebraska enters the season with mild expectations that lie somewhere in the middle of th pack of the Big Ten. The question on everyone’s mind is, will that be good enough? It may have to be. Nebraska feared that Rhule would leave for Penn State and signed him to a two-year extension and the contract is 90% guaranteed.

Raiola transferred to Oregon to sit behind Dante Moore for a season and option two, former Notre Dame backup quarterback, Kenny Menche, committed but never made it to campus and ended up at Kentucky. Nebraska settled for Mountain West Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea instead.

Projected starting running back Makhi Nelson is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an offseason incident in Florida and the Huskers’ offense, overall, just lacks weapons.

The schedule is kind to Nebraska, however. Before facing Indiana in week six, the Huskers has three non-conference home games (Ohio, North Dakota and Bowling Green) before their Big Ten opener at Michigan State, then they host Maryland. If the Huskers are anything worse than 5-0 heading into the Indiana game, the rumbling will be growing louder.

Offensive Preview

Nebraska’s offense crashed out after starting quarterback Dylan Raiola broke his leg against USC on November 1st. In the eight games before the injury, the Cornhuskers averaged 35 points per game. In the five games, including the loss to USC, Nebraska cratered to just 18.6 points per game.

Raiola is now off to Oregon to sit behind Dante Moore, and UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea enters the picture. Colandrea won Mountain West Player of the Year and has Power Four experience with two seasons at Virginia.

He is a dual-threat quarterback who will have to rein in his mistakes to take Nebraska’s offense to the next level. His offensive line needs to be better because Colandrea’s 6’0” 180-pound frame needs to hold up against Big Ten defenses.

Sophomore TJ Lafeef, who started down the stretch at quarterback for the Huskers, returns as well. He is an experienced backup and could be the answer should Colandrea be reckless with the ball.

The Cornhuskers rebuilt an offensive line that allowed 2.5 sacks per game last year. Left tackle Elijah Pritchett is a returning starter on the offensive line and a pretty good piece to build around. Pritchett, 6’6”, 325 pounds, is an NFL talent who came over from Alabama before the 2025 season. Center Justin Evans, 6’2”, 315 pounds, has 38 games of experience at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers filled out the three other offensive line positions with high-level transfers. An All-Name Team nominee in Tree Babalade comes in from South Carolina, where he made 15 starts and played in 33 games. He is also built like a tree at 6’5” and 340 pounds. Babalade is expected to beat out junior Gunnar Gottula for the right tackle position. Gottula has 16 starts in the last three years for the Cornhuskers. Right guard Paul Mubenga is a fellow SEC transfer (LSU). He’s 6’5” and 315 pounds. Mubenga started 11 games and played in 20 for the Tigers. Nebraska got in on the raiding of the Iowa State roster as they bring in 30-game starter Brendan Black (6’4”, 320) to play right guard.

Nebraska may have a major issue at running back as projected starter Mekhi Nelson was arrested in the offseason. He’s still on the roster, for now. If Nelson is unable to play, sophomore Isaiah Mozee will probably fill his shoes. Mozee had 115 yards in 13 games last season. True freshman Jamal Rule could be a factor in the room as well if he can work his way up the depth chart.

For all of their woes offensively, the Cornhuskers do have some playmakers who can catch the ball. Tight end Luke Lindenmyer is back after hauling in 29 catches for 312 yards and two scores.

Defensive Preview

Nebraska’s defense finished in the bottom third of the Big Ten in scoring in 2025, allowing 24.6 points per game. The Cornhusker defense was 14th in the Big Ten at stopping the run (175.4 ypg), but finished 2nd in the league in fewest passing yards allowed (154.1 ypg). To improve, they need to be more physical against the run and figure out how to create more havoc without blitzing and exposing themselves to the explosive plays.

It will have to start up front with the defensive line. Nebraska runs a four-man front under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 scheme, but they do not return much production up front. Anthony Jones (former Hoosier) comes in from Michigan State to be a rush end, while former Boston College standout Owen Stoudmire brings his 300-pound frame to the nose tackle position. Stoudmire played in 35 games at BC and had 53 career tackles. Cameron Lenhardt and Owen Van Poppel are returning players, but have yet to put it all together. They combined for five tackles for loss in 2025.

A pair of transfers is expected to start at the linebacker positions. Owen Chambliss followed Aurich from San Diego State, where he made 141 tackles over the last two seasons. Oregon State transfer Dexter Foster will try and hold off last year’s starter Vincent Shavers for the Will backer position. Foster had 52 tackles and three tackles for loss last season for the Beavers. He is a strong tackler. Shavers can play either spot and has 10 career tackles for loss to his name.

The secondary was the strength of Nebraska’s defense last season and returns three starters. Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones return at the cornerback positions. They both recorded one interception in 2025 and combined to break up nine passes. Jones can be deployed all over the secondary if needed.

Rex Guthrie is coming off offseason shoulder surgery, but should be ready to go for the start of the season. Last season, Guthrie made 63 tackles, including two for a loss in 13 games. Special teams ace Jamir Conn will look to break into the starting lineup at nickel back. He mad six tackles in limited time over 13 games last season.

Nebraska is going to rely on safety Dwayne McDougle to be the field general on defense as he comes over from San Diego State. Last season, McDougle picked off four passes and made 55 tackles. The Cornhuskers are hoping he can increase their turnovers from the defense.

Special Teams Preview

The last time Indiana played Nebraska, the Cornhuskers’ special teams unit was an abject disaster. Nebraska loses special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler to USC and Brett Maher takes over. Ekeler improved the unit, but there are still plenty of questions.

Punter Archie Wilson only averaged 39.4 yards per punt last season. Wilson forced 16 fair catches and pin opponents inside the 20-yard line 12 times on 37 punts.

Place kicker Kyle Cunanan was 16-19 on field goals, but just 2-5 from beyond 49 yards. His long last season was 52 yards.

Wide receiver Jacory Barney had a great freshman season and should be the punt returner again. Last year, he averaged 12.3 yards per return. Barney was also a dangerous kick returner, averaging 21.2 yards on 13 returns. However, it is unlikely he does both.

2026 FIRST GLANCE PREVIEWS

Week One: North Texas

Week Two: Howard

Week Three: Western Kentucky

Week Four: Northwestern

Week Five: Rutgers