USC and Notre Dame renew historic rivalry with four-game series beginning in 2030

LOS ANGELES — One of college football's most iconic rivalries is officially back.

USC and Notre Dame announced Monday they have agreed to renew their longstanding series with a four-game agreement beginning in 2030, ensuring the battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh will continue into the next decade.

The renewed series will begin in Week 1 of the 2030 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before shifting to Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, for the opening week of the 2031 season. The schools will also meet in 2032 and 2033, with those games scheduled during Weeks 1-3 of their respective seasons. Official dates for the final two matchups will be announced later.

The announcement brings renewed life to one of the most celebrated intersectional rivalries in college football, a series that has produced countless memorable moments since the programs first met in 1926. The rivalry has traditionally featured two of the sport's most recognizable brands and has often carried national championship implications.

"USC's historic rivalry with Notre Dame holds a special place in the history of college football, and we are happy to resume a series that means so much to the entire Trojan Family," USC athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen added that playing the game early in the season remains a priority for USC.

"It remains important for us to play this game early in the season, as it allows us to schedule competitively with our Big Ten peers and takes into account the health and best interests of our student-athletes and program. We are excited for our fans, and we look forward to more memorable matchups and unforgettable games between the Trojans and the Irish."

The scheduling format reflects USC's new reality as a member of the Big Ten Conference, allowing the Trojans to preserve one of college football's premier nonconference rivalries while balancing an increasingly demanding conference schedule.

Notre Dame and USC have played annually for most of the past century, with only a handful of interruptions, making the rivalry one of the sport's longest-running traditions. The matchup has featured numerous Hall of Fame coaches, Heisman Trophy winners and national championship teams over the years.

Notre Dame holds the all-time edge in the series with a 53-37-5 record, excluding USC's 2005 victory that was later vacated because of NCAA sanctions. The original on-field record was 53-38-5.

For college football fans, the agreement ensures that one of the sport's signature rivalries will remain part of the national landscape, with the Trojans and Fighting Irish once again opening their seasons against one another beginning in 2030.