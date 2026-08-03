College Football Quarterback Tiers 2026: The Athletic Ranks Top 16 QBs

We’ve officially audited The Athletic's 2026 College Quarterback Tiers, but now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard and weigh in!

The No. 1 Spot: Do you agree with Trinidad Chambliss holding down the top spot in college football, or is Oregon's Dante Moore the true No. 1 overall signal-caller?

System vs. Superstar: Is Ohio State's Julian Sayin being underrated by rival execs, or is he a product of the Buckeyes' loaded offense?

The Transfer Surge: Which portal passer, Darian Mensah at Miami, Drew Mestemaker at Oklahoma State, or Sam Leavitt at LSU, will have the biggest impact on the 2026 playoff race?