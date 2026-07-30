USA Today’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: All 32 First Round Pick Predictions

We’ve officially audited USA TODAY’s mid-summer 2027 draft blueprint, but now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard and judge the board!

The QB Carousel: Do you agree with Arch Manning going No. 1 overall to Miami, or would you take Oregon's Dante Moore or Ohio State's Julian Sayin ahead of the Texas star?

The Longhorn Dominance: Is Texas really about to produce this many first-round picks, including three in the top seven and multiple wideouts across the board?

The Wild Card Finish: Did the Cleveland Browns make a genius forward-thinking move or a complete mess by drafting Darian Mensah at No. 32 after taking an edge rusher earlier?