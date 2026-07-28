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NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

ESPN Ranks the Top 65 College Football Programs For 2026-27 Seasons

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
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Final
Rangers +108, O 8
SEA

SEA

3

TEX

TEX

7

Final
Marlins +172, O 7.5
PHI

PHI

7

MIA

MIA

8

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