EA Sports College Football 27 Ranks the Top 25 Players for 2026

Jeremiah Smith College Football Profile
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 223 lbs
- Position: Wide Receiver
- School: Ohio State
- Class: Junior
Overall Rating: 99
SPD: 95 | STR: 79 | AGI: 95 | COD: 95 | INJ: 96 | AWR: 95
A 99 overall feels like the only rating that makes sense for Jeremiah Smith. He's a game-breaking receiver who can outrun defenders, win contested catches, and turn routine plays into touchdowns, making him nearly impossible to contain in College Football 27. His combination of elite athleticism and real-life playmaking ability makes him one of the most dangerous weapons in the sport.
Jeremiah Smith 2025 Stats
- Receptions: 87
- Receiving Yards: 1,243
- Yards Per Catch: 14.3
- Receiving Touchdowns: 12