USA TODAY’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft: All 32 Opening Round Pick Predictions

Summer Heat, Future Stars: Auditing USA Today's Mid-Summer 2027 NFL Mock Draft
NFL training camps are opening across the country in a matter of days, meaning summer preview season is officially peaking, and football is back in the air. While coaches are dialing up their initial depth charts for 2026, true draft nerds are already peering into the crystal ball toward next spring. Paul M. Banks over at USA Today’s Draft Wire just dropped a brand-new, mid-summer 2027 NFL Mock Draft that sends shockwaves through the future rookie landscape.
This latest projection is absolute comedy and chaos combined. We get six first-round quarterbacks coming off the board, a complete takeover by the Texas Longhorns program, and the New York Jets wielding three separate picks to stock up their roster.
We audited all 32 picks from USA Today's projection and broke down how every single rookie fit makes sense on the field. Clear your whiteboards, fire up your spreadsheets, and let's jump straight into the full 2027 mock draft breakdown.