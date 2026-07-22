ESPN Reveals Top 60 College Football Power Rankings Ahead of 2026 Season

33) Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt enters 2026 with real momentum after a breakthrough season, and the next step comes with a massive swing at quarterback in Jared Curtis, a five-star freshman expected to take over for Diego Pavia. Curtis arrives as the highest-rated recruit in program history and immediately raises the ceiling of what the offense can become in Clark Lea’s system. The Commodores still lean on a physical identity, but the addition of Curtis changes the trajectory, giving them a true high-end passer to build around for multiple years. If he adjusts quickly to SEC speed, Vanderbilt has the kind of quarterback play that can turn last year’s success into something sustainable rather than a one-off surge.