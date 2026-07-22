ESPN Reveals Top 60 College Football Power Rankings Ahead of 2026 Season

Virginia’s ACC title game run reshaped expectations, and now the program turns to transfer quarterback Beau Pribula after losing Chandler Morris. The offensive line remains a strength, with veterans like McKale Boley and Noah Josey anchoring the unit, giving the offense a solid foundation. Defensively, linebacker Kam Robinson and a deep front provide stability for coordinator John Rudzinski. With additional quarterback depth from Eli Holstein, Virginia has multiple paths forward, but replacing last year’s offensive production will be the defining challenge.