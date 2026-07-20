EA Sports College Football 27 Top 15 Quarterback Rankings

Power Ranking the Top 15 Quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 27
Fire up your consoles, cancel your weekend plans, and stock up on snacks, ratings season has officially arrived! As we cruise through the hot summer of 2026, EA Sports has officially dropped the player logs for College Football 27, and the debate over who gets to hold the digital crown is already fracturing college football groups across the internet.
Before you start planning your dominant online dynasties or launching a deep Road to Glory campaign, you need to understand how the engineers inside the laboratory build these ratings. EA doesn't just pull these numbers out of thin air; they calculate each signal-caller's definitive Overall (OVR) rating by running a clinical algorithm that grades six foundational physical and mental pillars: Speed (SPD), Strength (STR), Agility (AGI), Change of Direction (COD), Injury Probability (INJ), and Awareness (AWR).
We dove straight into the leaked database to pull out the exact metrics for the elite tier. From unhinged dual-threat weapons who will break your controller to pocket maestros boasting maximum awareness, these are the top 15 quarterbacks in College Football 27.