USA TODAY Ranks the Top 15 College Football Coaches

We’ve officially laid down USA TODAY’s master index for the 2026 season, but now it's your turn to play athletic director and judge the board!

The New Order: Do you agree that Curt Cignetti belongs at the absolute No. 1 spot after his historic national championship run at Indiana, or does Kirby Smart still deserve the crown of college football's apex predator?

The Migrations: Which massive new coaching hire is going to look smarter by November, Kyle Whittingham trying to bully the Big Ten at Michigan, or Matt Campbell taking over the steering wheel at Penn State?

The Hot Seat Tier: Is Dabo Swinney ranked entirely too high at No. 10 given his total refusal to weaponize the transfer portal, or do his two national title rings buy him lifetime immunity?