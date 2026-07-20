USA TODAY Ranks the Top 15 College Football Coaches for 2026
The midsummer heat is officially sizzling, SEC and Big Ten media days are dominating our timelines, and the regular-season horizon is close enough to taste. But before a single ball is kicked off this fall, USA TODAY Sports gathered a 10-voter panel to completely blow up and recalibrate the college football coaching hierarchy entering July 2026. Last season's chaotic playoff landscape completely broke the old models, crowning a brand-new national champion and triggering a wild carousel of high-profile coaching migrations.
From legendary program builders switching massive blue-blood blockbusters to historic masterminds finally getting their postseason flowers, the top tier of the sport looks completely different from what it did twelve months ago.
We audited the entire ledger to look at the elite 15 tacticians running the sport right now. Strap in, because the computer models and traditional résumés are colliding in a major way.