ESPN Predicts SEC Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Alabama Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (3rd Season)
- 2025 Record: 11-4 (7-1)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
ESPN SP+ Predictions
- Average Conference Wins: 5.4
- Chance to Win 11+ Games: 4.1%
- Chance to Win 6+ Games: 95.7%
Even with elevated standards, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, faces a challenging road in 2026. Kalen DeBoer has kept the Crimson Tide among the nation's elite, but the SEC offers little margin for error. ESPN's projections suggest Alabama remains a playoff threat, though not the overwhelming favorite it once was.
Alabama Crimson Tide Futures Odds
- CFP National Championship Winner +2200
- SEC Championship Winner +850