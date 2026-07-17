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NCAAF · 4 hours ago

CBS Sports Predicts SEC Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 17 1:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TB

TB

-1.5

-102

O 8.5

BOS

BOS

+1.5

-116

U 8.5

Jul 17 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-108

O 9

NYY

NYY

+1.5

-108

U 9

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