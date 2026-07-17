EA Sports College Football 27 Top 25 Player Rankings

23) SS Koi Perich, Oregon

Koi Perich College Football Profile

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 200 lbs

200 lbs Position: Safety

Safety School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Junior

Overall Rating: 93

SPD: 92 | STR: 68 | AGI: 93 | COD: 92 | INJ: 92 | AWR: 94

Koi Perich has the versatility to impact games all over the field, and College Football 27 showcases that with excellent athletic ratings across the board. He's fast enough to cover receivers, physical enough to help against the run, and instinctive enough to make timely plays on the ball. That all-around skill set makes him one of the game's top safeties.