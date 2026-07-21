2027 NFL Mock Draft: The Athletic’s Complete 1st Round Pick Predictions

Way-Too-Early Blueprint: The Athletic's 2027 NFL Mock Draft Breakdown
The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, rookie minicamps are wrapped, and teams are grinding through summer preparations. But for true draft nerds, the evaluation cycle never actually stops. Draft guru Dane Brugler over at The Athletic just dropped his early 2027 NFL Mock Draft projection, and it is loaded with blue-chip heavyweights, franchise-altering quarterbacks, and electric perimeter playmakers.
With elite prospects like Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Dante Moore ready to dominate college football Saturdays, next spring’s draft class has all the makings of a legendary group.
We audited Brugler's master board and broke down all 32 first-round picks with our own tactical spin paired directly with The Athletic’s official scouting notes. Here is how the 2027 first round could fall.