The Sporting News 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 1-32

2. Cleveland Browns
Cleveland's Pick: Arch Manning
The Sporting News Big Board Rank (Top 50): 2
Arch Manning NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 219 lbs
- Position: Quarterback
- Conference: SEC
- School: Texas
- Class: Junior
- Hometown: New Orleans, LA
- Jersey Number: 16
"[Arch Manning] will finally make his much-anticipated leap to the NFL in what can be a Heisman-winning breakout for the Longhorns. He has a good chance of going from burnt orange to a similar shade of uniform."
Manning brings a 6-4, 225-pound frame and a 78.0 QBR into this season, after a much-improved second half. This is a Browns team in need of a long-term solution at quarterback. The Texas signal-caller accounted for 3,163 passing yards in 2025, and would provide Cleveland with a high-level processor from the Manning lineage.
Arch Manning Mock Drafts
- ESPN: No. 1 to Arizona Cardinals
- CBS Sports: No. 1 to Miami Dolphins
- The Sporting News: No. 2 to Cleveland Browns
- Bleacher Report: No. 1 to Arizona Cardinals
Arch Manning 2025 Stats
- Completions: 248
- Passing Yards: 3,163
- Yards Per Pass: 7.8
- Passing Touchdowns: 26
- Interceptions: 7
- Sacks: 23