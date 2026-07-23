2027 NFL Mock Draft: USA Today Edition

30. Los Angeles Rams – Princewill Umanmielen, DE/OLB, LSU
"A two-time transfer from Nebraska and Mississippi, Umanmielen - the brother of Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen - could form an imposing tandem with Jared Verse if he continues to develop after posting nine sacks last year." — Schwartz
Note: This mock was done prior to the Cleveland Browns trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland now owns this selection.
Reaction: Umanmielen could still be the pick here as a foundational piece for Cleveland’s post-Garrett rebuild.