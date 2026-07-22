USA Today Ranks All 18 Big Ten College Football Head Coaches Right Now

We’ve laid out USA Today’s master ledger ranking all 18 Big Ten head coaches, but evaluating college football bosses always triggers an absolute firestorm of debate. Now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard and judge the board.

The Crown: Did Curt Cignetti earn the #1 spot over Ryan Day and Dan Lanning after Indiana's national championship run, or does one legendary year not erase long-term program consistency?

The New Faces: How do you feel about Kyle Whittingham taking over at Michigan and Matt Campbell stepping in at Penn State? Which major hire will pay off faster?

The Hot Seat: Which coach near the bottom of these rankings, like Luke Fickell at Wisconsin or Mike Locksley at Maryland, is under the most pressure to deliver in 2026?