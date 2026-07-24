Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks Right Now

It's Your Turn! Who is 2026's Top College Football Quarterback?

Fire Up the Best CFB Quarterback Debate

Joel Klatt has laid down his definitive quarterback blueprint for the 2026 season, but as any seasoned fan knows, a couple of weeks in August camp can tear offseason projections to shreds. Now it's your turn to step into the film room and make the tough calls.

The Alpha in Eugene: Is Dante Moore truly the undisputed No. 1 quarterback in the country despite his high-profile CFP mistake, or is his floor being heavily insulated by Oregon 's luxury-tier roster infrastructure?

The Texas-Ohio State Proxy War: Arch Manning or Julian Sayin ? Klatt has Arch sitting at No. 2 and Sayin at No. 3, but which blue-blood savior actually possesses the higher operational ceiling to hoist a national title this winter?

The Dark-Horse Systems: Are we completely buying Josh Hoover sanitizing his turnover bugs under Curt Cignetti at Indiana, or is Sam Leavitt under Lane Kiffin at LSU the ultimate high-leverage heist of the offseason?

Sound off in the comments: Which quarterback is this list completely disrespecting, and who is your absolute lock to secure a trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony this fall? Is there someone Klatt missed?