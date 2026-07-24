Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks Right Now

Signal-Callers of 2026: Joel Klatt Ranks College Football’s Elite Quarterbacks
The summer heat is officially cranking up, camp invites are landing in mailboxes, and FOX Sports’ main man, Joel Klatt, just dropped an absolute nuclear bomb on the college football landscape. If you held the No. 1 overall pick in a hypothetical college football fantasy draft right now, who would you turn the card in for? Roster building in the modern NIL and transfer portal era has turned into a high-stakes corporate arms race, and having a definitive alpha under center is the only true insurance policy against a collapsed season lifecycle.
Klatt sat down on The Joel Klatt Show to weigh pure raw traits, high-leverage game experience, and the premium infrastructure surrounding these signal-callers to build his definitive top 10 gunslingers for the 2026 season.