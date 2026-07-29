USA Today 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 32 First Round Picks

"For the Bills to truly thrive in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's system, the franchise might need to break from some of its past proclivities. That could mean trying to jolt a stubborn edge rush with Wilson, who isn't yet a reliable presence against the run but could be in line to follow ex-Hurricanes Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor as an early pick after transferring from Missouri." — Schwartz