EA Sports College Football 27 Ranks the Top 15 Quarterbacks

We’ve officially audited EA Sports’ master quarterback ledger for the upcoming season, but now it's your turn to step up to the controller and judge our board.

The Digital Crown: Do you agree that Dante Moore (95 OVR) deserves the outright No. 1 spot in the game, or are you hacking the depth chart to start Trinidad Chambliss and his insane 90 Speed rating instead?

The Snub Tiers: Did the developers deal a harsh blow to guys like Arch Manning (91 OVR) or Noah Fifita (90 OVR) given their elite underlying attributes?

The Dynasty Pick: Which signal-caller in the 89-88 cluster are you targeting first to build your custom powerhouse program?