NBC Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning & Jeremiah Smith Top Board

We’ve officially laid down NBC Sports' 32-player first-round blueprint for the 2027 class, but now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard and judge the selections!

The QB Debate: Is Arch Manning going No. 1 overall to Arizona a lock, or would you take Oregon's Dante Moore or Notre Dame's CJ Carr over the Texas star?

The Jets' 3-Pick Haul: Did New York score the ultimate draft grade by grabbing Carr (#3), Zabien Brown (#12), and Jordan Seaton (#16) in a single night?

The Late-Round Steals: Which late first-round weapon, like Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson (#25) or Indiana boundary monster Charlie Becker (#31), will have the biggest rookie impact?