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NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

ESPN Predicts Win-Loss Record for Each Big Ten College Football Team

Sammy Jacobs

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Phillies -146, U 9
WSH

WSH

3

PHI

PHI

6

Final
Cardinals +215, O 8
STL

STL

13

NYY

NYY

7

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