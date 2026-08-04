ESPN Ranks Big Ten College Football 2026 Offseasons From 1-18

Ohio State Buckeyes Team Profile
- Head Coach: Ryan Day (8th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith
- Defensive Coordinator: Matt Patricia
- 2025 Record: 12-2 (9-0)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
- Columbus, Ohio
ESPN SP+ Predictions
- Average Conference Wins: 7.5
- ESPN Chance at 11+ Wins: 41.4%
- ESPN Chance at 6+ Wins: 100%
Ohio State suffered some major departures, including standout safety Caleb Downs, but few teams reload better than the Buckeyes. The additions of James Smith and Qua Russaw, combined with a recruiting class headlined by Chris Henry Jr., keep the roster loaded with championship-caliber talent.
Key additions
- DT James Smith
- DE Qua Russaw
- DB Earl Little Jr.
Key departures
- S Caleb Downs
- LB Arvell Reese
- WR Carnell Tate
Top incoming recruits
- WR Chris Henry Jr.
- OLB Cincere Johnson
- CB Jay Timmons