Ranking the Top 15 5th-Year College Football Players Who Could Return

4. Myles Rowser - DB
Arguably, Myles Rowser is the most desirable defensive back impacted by Judge Sweeney's ruling. Rowser was a one-man wrecking ball with Arizona State, and could transform a defense.
It wasn't always against elite competition, but Rowser excelled in all facets of the game. Across four seasons, one with Campbell, one with New Mexico State, and two with ASU, Rowser totaled 295 tackles, 8.5 of which came for a loss, 1.0 sacks, 16 passes defensed, and two interceptions.
Rowser could return to the Sun Devils, but we wouldn't be surprised if a more prominent program came knocking.