Ranking the Top 15 5th-Year College Football Players Who Could Return

15. Austin Jordan - S

Starting his college career with Texas, Austin Jordan transferred to TCU ahead of his junior season. He made an immediate impact, solidifying his position as the team's starting nickelback.

Jordan appeared in all 25 games with the Horned Frogs, including 12 starts in 2025. As a senior, the defensive back totaled 40 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed, while helping TCU to a 9-4 record.

Austin Jordan has a lot to offer in the secondary. Welcoming him back onto the team would elevate TCU's outlook heading into 2026.