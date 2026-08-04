ESPN Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes Team Profile

Head Coach: Ryan Day (8th Season)

Ryan Day (8th Season) Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith Defensive Coordinator: Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia 2025 Record: 12-2 (9-0)

12-2 (9-0) 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

ESPN SP+ Predictions

Average Conference Wins: 7.5

7.5 ESPN Chance at 11+ Wins: 41.4%

41.4% ESPN Chance at 6+ Wins: 100%

Ohio State again enters the season as the team to beat in the Big Ten, and ESPN's projections reflect that. Despite losing plenty of NFL talent, the Buckeyes have recruited at an elite level under Ryan Day and remain loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Anything short of another College Football Playoff appearance would likely be viewed as a disappointment in Columbus.

Key additions

DT James Smith

DE Qua Russaw

DB Earl Little Jr.

Key departures